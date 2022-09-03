For all tastes: look at the series that premiere in September

With the beginning of a new month, there are also premieres of new series and seasons. Here we share some of them and the platforms where you can enjoy them.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

It premieres on September 2, on Amazon Prime Video. This adaptation focuses on the events of the Second Age of Middle-earth, when the rings were forged. It has a budget deployment of 450 million dollars for the realization of the first season. This made it the most expensive in history.

Rick & Morty

Season 6 begins on September 2, on HBO Max. The animated sci-fi series follows the hilarious adventures of a drunken genius scientist and his skittish grandson. Created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, the proposal stands out for its crazy plots.

cobra kai

Season 5 arrives on Netflix on September 9. This series brought back the characters from the original “Karate Kid” trilogy, more than three decades later. In this new installment, actor Sean Kanan returns in the role of Mike Barnes, who was introduced as the main villain of “Karate Kid III: The Final Challenge” (1989).

The Handmaid’s Tale

Season 5 arrives September 18 on Paramount+. In this new installment of the multi-award-winning series, Elisabeth Moss reprises her role as June, a fugitive maid who continues to fight against her captors and against the inhuman system of Gilead, from her refuge in Canada.

Andor

On September 21 it premieres on Disney +. It is the prequel to the movie “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (2016). During 12 episodes you will be able to see the origin of Cassian Andor, the antihero who has spent his whole life fighting against the dictatorial Empire. It features the return of Mexican Diego Luna.