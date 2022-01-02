for Amouranth it is ironic that players hate his live games, given the sexism of video games – Nerd4.life

For Amouranth it is really ironic that gamers hate the contents of his live on Twitch, seeing as video games are full of sexism. The queen of the platform, for the number of hours of viewing done in the last year, has not sent them to tell those who continue to oppose her live streams, according to her for no reason and, indeed, often in a truly hypocritical way.

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa is famous for broadcasting from her Jacuzzi and for ASMR soft erotic, which attracted the ire of many Twitch visitors and other streamers. VICE recently dedicated a documentary to her, in which ours took a few pebbles from her shoe, directly attacking the moralists who oppose her.

Amouranth: “It is ironic that people have problems with real women embracing their sexuality when in all the teen and adult video games that are played on Twitch there are women who are constantly sexualized.“

In short, players would find i acceptable sexualized content in video games, but not on Twitch. Amouranth then gives a couple of examples, like the Dead Or Alive series, where “women in bikinis fight each other” showing their buttocks, or like GTA V where there are strippers: “It is only real women who cannot use their sexuality to make a profit, while men can create female video game characters and sell them to the masses without receiving criticism.“

Which then, to be honest, given the numbers it makes, there are many gamers who appreciate it. Be that as it may, Amouranth has touched gamers’ nerve for the umpteenth time. Having told them the truth will likely attract more hatred.