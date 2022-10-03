For an increasingly sustainable medical and wellness tourism

The First International Fair of Medical Tourism and Well-being, FITSaludCuba, which will take place from October 17 to 20 at the Pabexpo fairgrounds, seeks to exhibit products, experiences and advances in health tourism on the Caribbean island and in the world, in order to to consolidate alliances and lay new paths in the sustainable development of this modality.

Organized by the Comercializadora de Servicios Médicos Cubanos, SA, FITSaludCuba will bring together professionals from the health and tourism sectors, international hospitals and clinics, hoteliers, insurance companies, tour operators, travel agencies, logistics institutions and medical providers; as well as technology and media providers.

The event will be held within the framework of the XV edition of the Health For All Fair, an event that becomes a favorable setting to socialize the strategy of the Greater Antilles in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, the 1st International Seminar on Medical and Wellness Tourism will be held, which will discuss the marketing models for medical tourism and the development trends for wellness tourism.

The II International Forum on Foreign Investment in the health sector will also take place, a space in which foreign investment opportunities in Cuba will be promoted, with new development perspectives.

