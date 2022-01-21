They say the queen of flowers is the rose, but the beautiful orchid has little to envy them. It is the plant that with its delicate beauty dominates balconies and windowsills in this cold period. Yes, because some of the most common species such as Phalaenopsis bloom precisely with winter.

Unfortunately, this enchanting flower is also very delicate and, if we want it to last for a long time, we cannot neglect the necessary care. In addition to the leaves and petals, the roots also need to be protected and need the right conditions to thrive.

Thankfully, we don’t need to turn to green thumb experts to keep our orchid fit. On the contrary, with a simple move we can allow it to stay healthy for a long time.

The best vase

For the correct success of our stratagem, the choice of the vase for our plant is fundamental. In the case of the orchid, there is little doubt. The container we should prefer is transparent and plastic.

This choice will benefit the roots, which will be able to come into more direct contact with sunlight and grow healthier. It goes without saying that the health of the root system is of absolute importance for the general well-being of the plant.

For an orchid with iron health this is the very simple operation that safeguards it at the roots

Now that we have chosen where to plant our orchid, we can implement our system. The process is really simple: we just need to make many small holes around the vase. Also for this reason, plastic can help us.

We take a pair of fairly pointed scissors in our hands and cut the container several times. We are very careful not to touch the roots so as not to risk damaging them. We can also choose to heat the tip of a screwdriver, to make the task easier.

The advantages of this method

Many will wonder what is the use of repeatedly piercing the pot of the plant. The answer is simple: first, it will allow more air to pass between the roots. This is important to prevent rot. In fact, we will ensure that the soil dries out more quickly, preventing it from getting soaked due to watering that may be too abundant.

Secondly, we will prevent the formation of molds and fungi that would attack the entire root system of the seedling, weakening it. For an orchid with iron health, therefore, this is the very simple operation that safeguards it at the roots.