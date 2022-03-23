For Argentine professionals and entrepreneurs: what are the visas that allow living in the United States

In recent times, many Argentine enterprises have moved to the United States in search of expansion. The founders relocated to destinations like Miami with a very popular visa, which is the E2. However, there various options for those with a business or career path that is recognized or required by corporate America.

In particular, Argentina has signed a trade agreement with the United States that enables Argentines to be candidates for any E visa While it does not confer permanent residency or facilitate US citizenship, it does allow the applicant and their family members to live in the United States for an extended period of time.

“There are 78 countries that have treaties with the United States and Argentina is one of them, as well as Chile, Paraguay and Colombia. This enables Argentines to apply for E visas, unlike citizens of other countries that do not have treaties, such as Uruguay, Brazil, Bolivia and Peru”, explained Ariel Arrocha, director of Latam in USA Argentina, a company that advises Latin Americans who seek to reside or invest in the United States.

In the case of E1 Visa, may be required by Argentines who work in foreign trade companies with substantial business with the United States (that is, at least 50% of the company’s activity involves selling or buying merchandise from the United States). This visa does not require an investment, but it has a maximum time limit according to which the person cannot live more than seven years in the US.

New York, another of the destinations sought by Argentines.

On the other hand, the E2 visa is for those who have a business and seek to develop it in the United States. “This is the most popular visa that allows you to stay, taking out the student one. It requires a substantial investment, without a defined amount and that the business is risky. That is to say, it is not worth investing in bonds or buying properties just to obtain rent because that can be done from Argentina,” Arrocha explained. It has to be a productive investment with the capacity to generate employment. It is for five years and renewable indefinitely for the duration of the business.

As for independent professionals, the options are EB1 and O1. Both are talent visas that are based on individual ability, although they differ in level of demand and scrutiny. “With the EB1, the person must have extraordinary aptitude in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics with international recognition. In the O1 the requirement is less, but it is required that they have done a job offer in the United States and that the company justify why your skills are required and pay you the same salary that it would pay an American, “said the lawyer.

Beyond this, he said that there are many more visas, but very specific ones such as religious visas, for humanitarian work and for artists who travel with a temporary work contract.