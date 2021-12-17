“For Argo I was fucked great!”

Some time ago we declared Argo the best Oscar film of the decade 2010-2019, yet its director and protagonist Ben Affleck he still feels snubbed by the Academy, years later.

In a recent promotional interview for his new film The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney and in which Affleck plays the main character, the actor and director recalled the scorching rejection of his acclaimed film: as some of you will remember, in fact , Argo was awarded as the best film of the year but Ben Affleck – who won that statuette as a producer – he did not get any nominations in the other roles which he had dealt with, namely that of the director and that of the leading actor.

Guest by Howard Stern, the star went freewheeling in remembering the evening: “It was a big rip off, wasn’t it? But that episode taught me a lot. The truth is, I really wanted that Oscar as a director – most people who talk about those things tend to belittle it, but I want to be honest and say I really wanted it. And I was convinced that I would win, because everyone told me so. ‘Oh, but you will win, sure, it’s done!’. It seemed they all voted for me! I was sure I would at least be nominated. And when they read the nominations, I remember thinking, ‘This will never happen: I will never understand this world.’“

Ben Affleck revealed that the first thing he did after the snubbing it was “to call the people at Warner Bros., who had worked very hard to promote the film, and who perhaps wanted me to win more than I wanted: ‘Guys, I think you know I’m done with this stuff. I will no longer do all the ceremonial of these cases, I will no longer shake hands with the big shots, I don’t give a shit anymore. ‘ But maybe I didn’t deserve it: directors vote for the Oscar for directing, and if they didn’t vote for me they obviously thought I didn’t deserve it. However, I am very proud of the film. I’m glad Billy [Goldenberg, il montatore del film] and Chris [Terrio, lo sceneggiatore] have won. And they said to cheer me up, ‘Oh, we won best picture.’ And I was like, ‘yeah, we won Best Picture, but they made sure they let me out of the rest.‘”

Affleck concluded by attacking the Academy directly: “We had several nominations, and we won in different categories. The only asshole they killed was the protagonist and the director of the film! Coincidentally, the day the Oscar nominations came out I had to go to the fucking Critics Choice Awards, which have, if my memory serves me right, the longest red carpet in the history of mankind. At every microphone the reporters would say to me: ‘So, what do you think of this snubbing?’ I had to pretend I was fine, that it hadn’t bothered me, because in this industry God doesn’t want anything to bother you. I was ready to take some beating even at Critics Choice and lose there too, and instead we fucking won! I went up on that stage and said, ‘Well, I don’t want to thank the Academy.’ Because I didn’t give a shit anymore. “

What do you think? Do you think Affleck deserved more? Tell us in the comments.