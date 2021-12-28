“For Arthur we will find a solution. Bernardeschi did not think …

At the Globe Soccer Awards there was also space for the awarding of the best agent of 2021: it is Federico Pastorello, prosecutor of Federico Bernardeschi, Arthur and Romelu Lukaku among others. After receiving the award, the agent – interviewed on Sky Sport – spent a few words on the situation of his three clients.

“For Arthur we will find a solution with Juventus, if there is a need”

These are the words of Pastorello on Arthur: “The boy wants to be the protagonist in his club. This year in particular as there is the World Cup. We are evaluating with Juventus. There is serenity: we will find a solution if needed, given that in the last three races he has found space“.

“Bernardeschi is not thinking about farewell. For the renewal …”

Regarding Bernardeschi, on the other hand, he spoke about the possibility of renewal and the fact that at the moment he is not thinking about leaving the Juventus club: “Bernardeschi is experiencing a positive moment. We are not against the renewal: there are talks. It is part of my job to also find alternatives: then the boy will decide, but right now he is not thinking about goodbye“.

“With Lukaku we are happy with the choice made”

Finally, Pastorello again commented on Lukaku’s choice to leave Inter and return to Chelsea: “Lukaku made a choice and we shared it together. At Chelsea he started very well, then he had this injury that took away two months and in addition he also had Covid as he was about to return. However, we are happy with the choice made“.