for Bank of America it will be the “VISA of digital”, better than Ethereum

Solana is one of the best cryptocurrencies of 2022, at least from the point of view of the gains made by the coin in the past twelve months. However, the currency may have other strengths as well: most notably, according to the Bank of America, Solana could become the “Visa” of the digital world, that is, of the Metaverse.

In particular, the Bank of America explained in a note to investors that “Solana could become the Visa of the digital assets ecosystem “, explaining that the focus on scalability, ease of use and reduced gas fees could make it a “free” cryptocurrency much appreciated for exchanges in the digital world, or in the Metaverse, surpassing even Ethereum.

The Bank of America note was released after a meeting with the Solana Foundation, in particular with Lily Liu, one of the founders of the cryptocurrency in 2020. In the last fiscal year, the Solana-based digital transactions were more than 50 billionFor comparison, VISA, which has been a digital payments giant in the market for decades, recorded 164.7 billion transactions in fiscal year 2021.

In particular, Solana may have a future in the NFT market, where its reduced gas fees could lead users to prefer it to the Ethereum blockchain, which is much more expensive for Non-Fungible Token minting. Only in 2021, well 5.7 million NFTs were created with Solana, according to analyst Alkesh Shah.

In its note, the Bank of America reports that “Solana prioritizes scalability, but uses a less decentralized and secure blockchain, which therefore has its drawbacks. Ethereum prioritizes decentralization and security, but at the cost of scalability, which has led to long periods of network congestion and gas fees which were sometimes higher than the value of the transactions themselves“.