For Bitcoin and Ethereum another step forward, ROSE Rally

Bitcoin’s price started a steady rise above the USD 41,500 level. BTC even climbed above the USD 42,500 resistance and briefly broke above USD 43,000. Currently (04:21 UTC) it is consolidating near USD 42,700, with strong support at USD 42,000.

Likewise, most of the major altcoins are also moving higher. ETH gained pace above USD 3,150 and briefly exceeded USD 3,250. XRP was able to gain strength above USD 0.75 as ADA broke the USD 1.20 resistance zone.

Total market capitalization

Source: tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After a close above USD 41,500, the bitcoin price started to recover and climbed above the USD 42,500 resistance level. It surpassed USD 43,000, but failed to gain strength. It is now consolidating gains near USD 42,700. Immediate resistance is near the USD 43,000 level. The next major resistance is near USD 43,500, above which the price could start moving towards the USD 44,500 level.

On the downside, initial support is near the USD 42,000 level. The next key support is near USD 41,750, below which the price could revisit USD 40,500.

The price of Ethereum

Ethereum’s price gained pace after breaking out of the key USD 3,150 resistance zone. ETH even surpassed the $ 3250 level, but the bears emerged. If it breaks out of the USD 3,250 resistance again, the next key barrier is near USD 3,320, above which the price could rise to USD 3,440.

Initial support is near the USD 3,180 level. The next major support is near USD 3,150, below which the price could test USD 3,020.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) managed to break out of the USD 1.165 and USD 1.180 resistance levels. It broke above the USD 1.20 level and is currently consolidating. The next major resistance is near $ 1.22, above which the price could accelerate higher towards the $ 1.25 level.

Binance coin (BNB) gained over 6% and there was a clear move above the USD 450 level. It is now facing resistance near the USD 465 level. The next key resistance is near USD 478, beyond which the price could test USD 500.

Solana (SOL) was able to recover above USD 132 and USD 135. It is now stuck near USD 140, with a big hurdle near USD 150. If there is a break to the upside above USD 150, the price could rise towards the USD 165 level.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is up nearly 6% and there has been a break above the $ 0.150 level. The next major resistance is near the $ 0.165 level. If a downward correction occurs, the price could test $ 0.145.

The price of XRP gained strength after there was a break above the USD 0.750 resistance zone. The next key resistance is near the USD 0.780 level, above which the price could test the USD 0.80 level.

More altcoin markets today

Several altcoins are up more than 5%, including ROSE, TLT, KSM, MINA, MATIC, ONE, GALA, EGLD, NEAR and SCRT. Among them, ROSE gained 23% and there was a break above the USD 0.45 level. FTM jumped 17% and surpassed the $ 2.7 level.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is showing positive signs above the key zone of $ 42,000. If BTC remains stable, there could be a stronger move towards $ 43,000.

