For Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson is already preparing for the sequel

Black Adam is the film that everyone is currently! After years of waiting, this feature film directed by Jaume Collet-Sera was finally released in cinemas on October 19th. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam introduces the character of Teth-Adam to the DCEU.

With this film, Warner Bros wants to give a boost to DC productions. It must be said that lately most of the DCEU feature films have not been very successful. So far, with Black Adam, the bet seems won for Warner Bros. Indeed, according to the figures released by the firm Exhibitor Relations, the film is currently at the top of the North American box office.

Only a few days after its release, those who enjoyed it are already wondering about the sequel.

No rest for Dwayne Johnson

Black Adam is a project close to Dwayne Johnson’s heart. Before the release of the feature film, the actor did not stop talking about it in the media. For him, the arrival of Teth-Adam marks a major turning point for the DCEU.

Thank you so much.

We’re working on “what’s next” as I type this 👊🏾

Exciting times.

Stay tuned. #BLACKADAM https://t.co/d5CinrvF1p —Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 23, 2022

While Black Adam has just been released, Dwayne Johnson is already talking about the sequel. In a tweet posted a few days ago, the actor thanked the film’s fans and hinted that he was already planning the sequel.

“We are working on the ‘what’s next’ as I write this,” we read.

Will there be a second installment?

For the moment, Warner Bros and DC Films have not officially announced the second installment of Black Adam. But so far, everything suggests that a sequel will see the light of day. Indeed, although the film has received mixed reviews, it is promised a huge success at the box office.

On the other hand, the post-credits scene of Black Adam confirms that Teth-Adam will hold an important place in the DCEU. She indeed suggests that a confrontation will take place between Superman (Henry Cavill) and the anti-hero embodied by Dwayne Johnson.

The release of Black Adam 2, however, may take time. Recall that the first film took a little over a decade to come out. But we should not wait for the release of the second opus to see Teth-Adam in the DCEU. Sources claim that we could see him again in Shazam: Fury of the Gods.