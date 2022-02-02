For Bloomberg, bitcoin and ethereum are still in early adoption

“Bitcoin and ethereum still remain in early adoption, with an increasing demand compared to the decline in supply and the related implications on prices. Unless something unlikely reverses the proliferation of nascent technology, prices should rise over time. ” This was said by Mike McGlone, senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence.

The two largest cryptocurrencies are expected to continue to appreciate due to supply and demand dynamics. Earlier this month, the analyst doubled his prediction that bitcoin and ethereum would reach $ 100,000 and $ 5,000, respectively, by the end of 2022. In December, McGlone predicted that bitcoin would outperform the US equity market.

Solana and binance coin are expected to remain in the top five alongside bitcoin, ethereum and tether. At the same time, McGlone was highly critical of dogecoin and shiba inu. He recently said that the market had to be cleared of such meme coins for blue chips to thrive.

The US Federal Reserve, fed up with inflation, is seen as the biggest hurdle for cryptocurrency bulls. As recently reported, Goldman Sachs recently said that Bitcoin was more vulnerable than ever to future interest rate hikes due to the fact that it now tends to trade in bulk with traditional financial assets.

Bitcoin and Ethereum are down 44.67% and 46.16% respectively from their record highs. Earlier this week, the leading cryptocurrency briefly dipped below $ 33,000, pushing the entire market significantly lower.

In his research note published in early January, McGlone wrote that $ 30,000 could become the new level of $ 3,000 per bitcoin, referring to the December 2018 crash. Last September, he accurately predicted that a fund traded in futures-based bitcoin exchange would be approved in October.