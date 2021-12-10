For Boris 7 children (and 7 parties to inguaiarlo)

And we are at 7. Which is the number of children of Boris Johnson after the birth yesterday of a child, second child of the British Prime Minister and his wife Carrie Symonds. But it is also the number of Christmas celebrations that, one year after their alleged unfolding, are likely to trouble the prime minister. The point is that the parties at the end of 2020 would have taken place while the country was in lockdown and the indoor meetings prohibited. Johnson denied until Wednesday in Parliament that they even took place, referring to the assurances of his staff. But Boris may have attended one of these events, which would add fuel to the outrage against the government and its boss.

On the day in which the premier celebrated the arrival of a baby-Johnson, Wilfred’s sister (1 year), and heir to the premier along with 5 other children (4 from his wife Marina, another from an extramarital affair) against the first Minister a barrage of fire started, summarized by the cover of the Sun, which represented him as the Grinch, under the title: “Do as I say, not as I do at Christmas.” The reference is to the new anti-Covid restrictions and to the passage to plan B from Monday, due to the Omicron variant that puts an end to the “free all” line.

Scotland Yard has closed for now, due to lack of evidence, the investigation into the alleged party of 18 December, which led to the resignation of the government spokesman, Allegra Stratton. But the internal investigation in the hands of Cabinet Secretary Simon Case certainly risks expanding to another and up to 7 parties. In the party and in the country, indignation is growing and requests for resignation are advancing. Tory MP Philip Hollobone speaks of “totally inappropriate, possibly criminal behavior”. With Omicron raging and the UK forecast to reach a million cases within a month, Boris faces beheading. From the renovation of Downing Street, for which the Tories were fined yesterday, to the scandal of the double job of former congressman Owen Paterson, to the Christmas holidays and Covid, too many half-truths and a few lies could be fatal to the premier. Boris announces: I will spend more time with my family but I will not take paternity. It is urgent to keep the chair warm.