There are those who manage to go to the gym every day, and there are those who cannot go there every day. But we can also do some exercises at home to firm up the buttocks, legs and abs. They are light exercises that do not involve the use of weights or anything, but only of a chair.

When we are at home, we can try these exercises to increase muscle strength and to tone the muscle well. When instead we are in the gym, and therefore we have the weights available, then we can increase the load and work on the muscle mass.

It is important to know that there are two types of training we can do. We can do that with a very high load and with few repetitions, working on muscle mass. And then there is instead the one with a low or medium load, working instead on muscle strength and endurance.

Obviously, if we choose a low load, the repetitions will be many or even exhaustion. When we’re not in the gym and we’re at home, we can grab a simple chair and work out with it.

For buttocks, abs and steel legs at home we can also use a simple chair

But what can we actually do with a kitchen chair? There are actually a lot of exercises you can do. The first is an exercise we can do to tone the buttock muscles. We place our hands on the back of the chair and stand in front of it. Now, let’s first hold one leg semi-bent and perform backward thrusts with the other and then do the opposite with the other leg. Another exercise for the buttocks will be to sit on the chair and create circles with the legs. First with one leg raised and then with the other.

From this position it is also possible to perform exercises for the abdominals. In fact, it will be enough to hold on to the edges of the chair with both hands, stand straight with the back and lift both legs upwards.

We can also use the chair to do squats. In fact, we can put one foot on this and bend the leg which instead rests on the floor. And now let’s do the usual squat movement and then go back up. First we do one leg and then we do the other.

Another exercise for the abdominals can be to lie on the floor with the belly upwards and place the legs on the chair. Now let’s do the abdominals by bringing the torso closer to the chair. Here are some exercises for buttocks, abs and steel legs at home in peace.

