For Cassano, Cristiano Ronaldo should thank Benzema – Foot11.com

During Christian Vieri’s Live Twitch, Antonio Cassano again tackled Cristiano Ronaldo. For him, the Portuguese’s success in Madrid was due to the performances of Karim Benzema. More

Cassano dithyrambic about Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema has definitely been talking about him lately. Blame it on an incredible season in the Madrid jersey. His recent performances, especially in the Champions League, place the Frenchman as one of the favorites in the race for the Ballon d’Or. As a reminder, the Frenchman remains on two consecutive hat-tricks in C1.

Karim Benzema in the colors of Real Madrid. (IconSport)

It must be said that since the departure of CR7 from Real Madrid, the Frenchman has taken on another dimension within the Casa Blanca. So for the Italian legend, Antonio Cassano, it is the Portuguese who should be grateful and not the other way around. Indeed, the former Italian striker returned to the formidable player that is KB9 on Christian Vieri’s Live Twitch.

“Cristiano Ronaldo must pray in the morning and say: ‘Thank you Benzema for playing with me. (…) Ronaldo scores and he will always score but he is a different player. Benzema is a centre-forward but he’s also a Zidane, he’s a 9, he’s a 10 and a 9 and a half. »

Current top scorer (24 goals) and passer in the Spanish championship (11 assists), Karim Benzema is signing perhaps the best season of his career.

Vieri steps up to the Créneau for Ronaldo

Despite Antonio Cassano’s assertions, Christian Vieri stepped up to defend the fivefold Golden Ball.

“Ronaldo was devastating, judges the striker who passed through AS Monaco (2006-2007). They both played in a team that was very strong. At Juve there was no Benzema and Ronaldo scored 100 goals. »

An opinion shared by the main interested party. “People talk about how much I helped Cristiano, but he really helped me a lot too. He is the player who has given me the most assists”.

It’s no secret that the two men have mutual respect and it is not the judgment of a football legend that will tarnish the bond between these two players.