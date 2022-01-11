For Chiesa, a very heavy diagnosis: injury to the cruciate ligament, Kulusevski is now untouchable

Very heavy tile for Juventus and for the Italian national team: season over for Federico Chiesa, who reported the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and will have to be operated on in the next few days. This is the statement from the Juventus club: “During yesterday’s match Federico Chiesa reported a contusive trauma that distorted his left knee. The diagnostic tests performed this morning at the J | Medical showed the injury of the anterior cruciate ligament. Surgery will be necessary. in the next days”. Little consolation, Italian football has mobilized to wish Federico a speedy recovery. “Injuries are part of a footballer’s life, what makes the difference is the desire to get up”, wrote coach Mancini on Twitter.

Kulusevski now becomes non-transferable and indispensable

More than a replacement, almost a handover for the rest of the season. Dejan Kulusevski who yesterday in Roma-Juventus took the place of the injured Federico Chiesa at half an hour, he is a player destined to wear the Juventus shirt at least until the end of this season. If, in fact, the Juventus club before the defeat of the former Fiorentina was willing to consider any offers for the Swede, now it will not be able to do without him since the Chiesa season can be considered over. Difficult even before Kulusevski could leave Juventus, much more now: Allegri will focus on him, waiting to understand if the injury remedied yesterday by Chiesa will also change the market strategies planned so far by the Juventus leaders.