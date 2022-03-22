For children aged 14 to 19 a summer experience dedicated to the care of common goods; the general medicine clinic confirmed in Boara; sporting events in the city in April

MUNICIPAL COUNCIL – The main resolutions approved in the session of 22 March 2022





These are the main resolutions approved at the Municipal Council meeting on Tuesday March 22, 2022:

>> Department of Youth Policies, International Cooperation, IT Services – Councilor Micol Guerrini:

– Am I in this project? Bargain effort! ‘: For children aged 14 to 19 an opportunity to volunteer for the care of common goods

A volunteer experience to learn how to take care of the common goods of the territory, under the expert guidance of a ‘master of art’. This is the opportunity that next summer will be offered to young people from Ferrara aged 14 to 19 with the ‘Ci sto? Bargain effort! ‘ edited by the Open Group cooperative with the collaboration of the New Generations Organizational Unit of the Municipality of Ferrara.

In detail, the project, which will take place for two weeks, provides for the establishment of two groups of about ten children each, led by a young volunteer (tutor) and adult volunteers ‘masters of art’, who will transmit some technical skills and crafts to the children and will carry out together with them activities aimed at the care of the common goods of the Ferrara area. The groups will be busy in the morning, from Monday to Friday, and for all participants there will be ‘fatigue vouchers’ worth 50 euros.

“The objectives of the initiative, which the Municipality will also support with a contribution of 1,200 euros approved today by the Council, – explains the councilor for youth policies Micol Guerrini – are to promote the intergenerational exchange of skills, teach children the value of commitment and effort and investing in the summer time of young people, as a moment to be exploited for new educational and valuable experiences. Do not forget the importance of teamwork with different roles and responsibilities, but collective recognition, and above all the the importance of educating the younger generations in the care and care of their territory alongside the adult community “.

>> Department Personnel, Work, Productive Activities, Heritage, Fairs and Markets – Councilor Angela Travagli:



– In Boara the concession of the municipal premises in via Copparo for the general medicine clinic confirmed for another six years

The residents of the hamlet of Boara will be able to continue to count on the presence in their territory of the general medicine clinic for the next few years. The municipal premises inside the former school in via Copparo will in fact remain available to Dr. Orazio D’Alessio for another six years, for his activity as a general practitioner, with an agreement with the Local Health Authority of Ferrara.

The confirmation comes from the municipal council which today approved the renewal of the concession, stipulated in 2020, in favor of the general practitioner, to guarantee the continuity of the basic medical assistance service for the local population.

The renewal will take place under the same contractual conditions as the previous concession.

>> Sport Department, Public Works, Strategic Plan, Recovery Fund – Councilor Andrea Maggi:

– The 32nd rally of historic cars in Ferrara at the beginning of April ‘Valleys and Mists’

It is scheduled for the days of Friday 1, Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 April the 32nd edition of ‘Valleys and Mists’, the traditional rally of historic cars organized in Ferrara by the Ferrarese Club of historic motorsport. As usual, the municipal administration will not miss its logistical and organizational support, with all the necessary permits and concessions, as well as its own patronage. During the event, which will see the participation of Italian and foreign enthusiasts, the vintage cars will stop temporarily in Piazza Castello and Largo Castello where they can be admired by Ferraresi and tourists.

– The ‘Vivicittà’ international foot race is back in Ferrara on 3 April 2022

Sunday 3 April the ‘Vivicittà’ international foot race at the same time, organized by Uisp, returns to Ferrara. In addition to sponsorship, the municipal administration will guarantee its logistical and organizational collaboration at the event, conceived as an opportunity to combine the passion for sport with attention to the environment and the territory. The program includes a 10 km competitive race, a 5 km non-competitive race and mini running races of 1.5 km and 500 meters, with different routes along the streets of the historic center, with arrival and departure from Piazza XXIV Maggio.

The resolutions approved during the sessions of the Municipal Council are published in the following days, in the manner and within the terms of the law, on the internet pages of the online Praetorian Register of the Municipality of Ferrara at the address https://www.comune.fe.it/it/b/17507/albo-pretorio









