For Chris Evans, no one can replace Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans have come to be virtually irreplaceable within the MCU

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Marvel Cinematic Universe took a very different turn. With the death of Tony Stark / Iron Man and Steve Rogers / Captain America who chose to retire and live a happy life in the past with Peggy Carter, the focus began to shift to the new heroes. In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Captain America’s cloak is passed for the moment not to Sam Wilson / Falcon. But when it comes to Iron Man, Chris Evans doesn’t think anyone can replace Robert Downey Junior.

During an interview with Angélique Roché for ACE Universe Presents, Christ Evans was asked who, if he could change roles with someone else in the MCU, he would choose and why. Chris Evans revealed that he wouldn’t mind taking on the role of Downey Jr., even though he doesn’t think anyone could do such an excellent job.

I don’t think there’s anything anyone on this planet could do that would somehow improve what Downey did, you know what I mean? I don’t consider it a role like James Bond, Superman or Batman, which somehow other people can play. He is Iron Man, in the end.

As for Chris Evans’ Captain America, Wyatt Russell, who plays the new Captain America John Walker in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, thinks its predecessor is rather irreplaceable, although Disney + is not of the same opinion. He is very different, some have described him as “disagreeing” with his moral compass and Russell has defined it as a unique dilemma in the MCU. Russel doesn’t believe there have really been many characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe who have had this kind of issue. For his John Walker the dilemma lies in putting himself in the shoes of a character with a strong moral.