for Chris Hemsworth, the sequel is even more adrenaline-pumping

Chris Hemsworth promised even more adrenaline and action in the sequel to the hit Netflix movie Tyler Rake

Tyler Rake is one of the flagship titles of the Netflix catalog, still among the most viewed after months of its release. Therefore, the announcement of a sequel. The film sees the same team as the first film confirmed: the veteran stuntman is directed Sam Hargrave, while the screenplay is edited by the Russo brothers – best known for the saga Avengers, who have adapted their graphic novel of the same name for the streaming platform. The Australian actor then returns to take on the role of the brave soldier Tyler Rake, ready to embark on new challenges and breathtaking fights. In a video released on Instragram, in fact, Hemsworth has stated that the sequel will contain many more action scenes, full of adrenaline and suspense.

After all, the first film had already closed with a tragic ending and even Tyler’s survival was by no means taken for granted: the soldier, in fact, seriously injured following a shooting, fell into a river, leaving the spectators puzzled about his possible return. But the release of a new teaser immediately cleared the doubts and uncertainty. The God of Thunder of Marvel Cinematic Universe made his statement on the occasion of the numerous awards won by the first chapter at the Taurus World Stunt Awards, including Best Fight and Best Stunt Coordination.

The first chapter had not met with great critical acclaim, mainly due to its plot, which saw the classic “white savior” fight and succeed in exploits to the limit of the impossible, managing to save little Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswa) from the clutches of his father’s rival. The public, on the other hand, was hoping for a return of Tyler Rake.

The cast complete sequel is not yet official, the locations of the film are known with certainty, whereas the first was instead set in the streets of Bangladesh. The release date of the film is also still unknown, although Hemwortsh has stated that it will be released soon. His training on the set has already begun. We just have to wait for more information to find out if the sequel to the film will be able to pass the level of the first.

