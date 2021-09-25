for Chris Pratt being part of the cast is “a dream that comes true” – Nerd4.life

During last night’s Nintendo Direct, Shigeru Miyamoto unveiled the cast of voice actors who will give voice to the characters of the movie computer graphics animation of Super Mario. Chris Pratt will give voice to the most famous plumber ever and shared his enthusiasm with a video on Instagram.

In the video, which you can view at this address, Pratt claims to have a special bond with Super Mario Bros., revealing that as a child he often played the arcade version in a laundromat. Often he didn’t have quarters to put in the cabinet so he stole them from a wishing well.

“The quarter dollar I stole from the wishing well to play Super Mario Bros. It has come true, I will be Mario’s voice“Pratt states in the video, jokingly pointing out that having stolen someone else’s desire sooner or later karma will make him pay for it.

Super Mario: the movie, Chris Pratt will be Mario

In the movie, Pratt also tries his hand at an iconic one “it’s me, Mario”, but the actor specifies that this is not the final interpretation that will be given to the character. “You will have to wait to hear Mario’s voice, we are working hard on it“At the end of the clip Pratt says that being part of the cast of the Super Mario movie and voicing the protagonist is a dream come true.

Loading... Advertisements

Among the other celebrities who will be part of the cast of the Super Mario film, which will debut in theaters at the end of 2022, Jack Black will play Bowser, Anya Taylor Joy will be Princess Peach, while Charlie Day will give voice to Luigi.

Meanwhile, yesterday’s announcement is sparking irony, including memes, tweets and reactions to the announcement of the cast.