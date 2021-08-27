For claustrophobic cinema lovers, the best streaming movies set inside a submarine

We have selected five streaming titles in which the submarine becomes the protagonist of high-voltage thrillers.

Since we are coming (all too quickly …) to the end of August – which for most Italians also means the end of the summer holidays – we want to dedicate our five streaming movies of today to the sea. More precisely to what happens below its surface, in depth, where submarines of many different nationalities roam in the immense waters. And just ai submarines and to the cinematographic works that inspired us today we want our attention, proposing to you readers those that are our favorites. With a clarification: unfortunately the magnificent is not available in streaming in Italy U-Boot 96 (1981) by Wolfgang Petersen, almost certainly the best of all. Played by a portentous Jurgen Prochnow, the film earned numerous Oscar nominations, including Best Director. So here are the other five titles selected, as always good reading.

Five streaming films set inside a submarine

Hunt for Red October

Red alert

U-571

K-19

Black Sea

The Hunt for Red October (1990)

Hunt for Red October: The Official Movie Trailer – HD

In the hands of a great – and too often not considered – “craftsman” like John McTiernan the book written by Tom Clancy becomes a very tense and spectacular thriller, which stages the battle for control of the waters between the Americans and the Russians with an elegant and incisive staging. Hunt for Red October and obviously Sean Connery, perfect commander of the submarine he wants to desert. But next to him the charisma of Scott Glenn, the skill of Alec Baldwin and a bunch of huge character actors including James Earl Jones. Spectacular movie. Available on Rakuten TV, KILOS, Apple Itunes, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video.

Red Alert (1995)

Directed by another great entertainment director which he was Tony Scott, Red alert it is probably our favorite of the five presented since on the great test of actors of Gene Hackman And Denzel Washington, stand against each other when it comes to making the irreversible decision about whether or not to wage a nuclear war. Rhythmic and dazzling staging as Scott best knew how to do, a narrative tension that grows with perfect development, an actor’s duel of the highest level. The best action cinema could produce in that decade. Available on Disney +.

U-571 (2000)

Also Jonathan Mostow, before embarking on Terminator 3, was a filmmaker capable of composing shows using the claustrophobia of the interiors and sound editing with great care. His U-571 it offers moments of high escapist cinema, a sense of tension that is sometimes suffocating. And then the cast works properly, with the protagonist in mind Matthew McConaughey and in support of the always credible Harvey Keitel. We have fun with intelligence in this war drama successfully presented at the Venice Film Festival. Available on CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, TIMVision.

K-19 (2002)

Also a director with great attention to action like Kathryn Bigelow confronts the specific submarine setting for a film starring Harrison Ford and has the “enemy” inside, that is the nuclear reactor that contaminates the environment and endangers the life of the crew. K-19 it is definitely not the best film of the Oscar-winning director for The Hurt Locker, but despite this it has moments of great cinema. A discontinuous feature film in tension and perhaps too long, yet interesting to watch. Great Liam Neeson in support. Available on Apple Itunes.

Black Sea (2015)

Black Sea: The Official Italian Trailer – HD

The thriller keeps the protagonist (literally or almost …) afloat Jude Law, charismatic and sharp as in his best interpretations, but also the exceptional character actor deserves a look of attention Scoot McNairy, of which we strongly advise you to catch up on the Netflix series Godless. Directed by the professional Kevin MacDonald, Black Sea it works pretty well and has an unexpected ending. If you love Law, you shouldn’t miss this movie … Available on Rakuten TV, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Amazon Prime Video.