For Cloud Pa selected the project by Tim, Cdp, Leonardo and Sogei

Selected the project by Tim, Cdp, Leonardo and Sogei for the Cloud of the PA for the national strategic pole and the tender is expected in the first weeks of 2022. The Department for Digital Transformation – led by the Minister for Technological Innovation and Digital Transition, Vittorio Colao – reported that it had received and examined three proposals for Public Private Partnership and that it had chosen – with the help of experts from the Department and the Minister for Technological Innovation and Digital Transition (Mitd), a financial advisor, the competent structures of the Presidency of the Council and experts from the National Cybersecurity Agency – the proposal of this grouping of companies because the one that fully reflects and to an entirely satisfactory extent the requirements expressed in the Cloud Italia policy presented on 7 September.

The Digital Transformation Department pointed out that “the proposal meets in particular the requirements of completeness of cloud services and security of ‘strategic’ and ‘critical’ data of the PA integrating with public administration migration assistance services and training of PA personnel “.

“The selected project will be published and put up for tender, according to the procedures established and permitted by current legislation, through a specific call for proposals by the company Difesa Servizi, in-house of the Ministry of Defense” added the Dtd which, looking at the timing, has considering the possibility of starting the works within the second half of the year.