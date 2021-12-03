A common problem in the cold season is having icy hands and feet. An intolerable nuisance especially in bed, when falling asleep becomes difficult because the chills spread throughout the body.

One of the possible causes of this age-old problem may lie in poor circulation, which makes it particularly sensitive to cold. If moving or rubbing your hands and feet isn’t enough, you can try to relieve this discomfort with a natural remedy that you apply just before bed.

For cold feet in bed in winter, here is the natural remedy that would help stimulate circulation

Those who suffer from cold feet really try them all: hot water bottles, wool blankets, thermal socks and more. But the cold just doesn’t seem to go away, making you stay awake for a long time and making sleep a real ordeal.

In some cases, in the presence of low temperatures or stressful conditions, the situation can worsen if Raynaud’s phenomenon occurs. Other parts of the body such as fingers, tip of the nose and ears also become excessively cold and change color. This would happen because the blood vessels narrow abnormally, decreasing the flow of blood to the peripheral extremities of the body.

In this condition, it will be difficult to sleep well, but there is still a remedy to be experimented that could stimulate circulation: essential oils.

How to apply essential oils on the feet before going to bed to have them soft and warm

Essential oils are a versatile and valuable product for both home and personal care. We have seen that a few drops of an essential oil would be enough to make clothes fragrant even without necessarily the help of fabric softener. They would also be very useful for cleaning the house thoroughly, quickly and naturally, in addition to the usual baking soda and vinegar.

For the face, on the other hand, these are the essential ingredients of this 100% natural do-it-yourself face remover ready in just 3 minutes.

Not everyone knows, however, that essential oils bring other benefits, for example they could help reactivate the microcirculation. Let’s see how to apply essential oils on the feet before going to bed to keep them soft and warm.

We pour 4 or 5 drops of an oil such as Argan or a knob of moisturizer into the palm of the hand. Add 2 drops of an essential oil of lavender, rosemary, lemon or juniper to taste and mix slowly with two fingers. Then, we gently massage the feet focusing in particular on the toes. When we feel a delicate sensation of warmth, it’s time to get under the covers. For cold feet in bed in winter, here is the natural remedy that would help stimulate circulation.

Before the massage, it may be useful to take a foot bath with slightly warm water, adding half a handful of coarse salt and 2 drops of essential oil.