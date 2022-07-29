For Cristiano Ronaldo, the president of Atlético persists and signs

Enrique Cerezo has just reaffirmed that he has no intention of securing the services of the Portuguese star.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is looking to leave Manchester United this summer, has been touted as a possible Atlético Madrid signing. The Spanish club would have been the only one among the major teams to show an interest in him.

However, during the presentation of new signing Nahuel Molina, president Enrique Cerezo dismissed these rumours. With no disrespect to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, he made it clear that the Mancunian was not in his plans.

Why Atlético don’t want Ronaldo

When asked about CR7, the Rojiblancos strongman said: “With this acquisition (that of Molina, editor’s note), our sports management manages to place the last piece we were looking for. I repeat it to our friends journalists, with this acquisition, our sports management has managed to get the last piece we were looking for!”.

Unless there is an incredible turnaround, Ronaldo will therefore not wear the Atlético jersey after having defended that of Real. And his return to the Spanish La Liga seems hypothetical.

On Molina, Cerezo added: “The right-back position was the only one without two players. I congratulate Andrea Berta, who gets the position which will be filled by our first option, Nahuel Molina.”