for Dave Bautista it will be better than the original

In the cast of the sequel to Dinner with Crime – Knives Out, Dave Bautista explains why he thinks this second Rian Johnson murder mystery with Daniel Craig will be better than the first film.

With the tweet you see below, in which he launches into a play on words with the subject of the film, on July 30th Rian Johnson announced the end of shooting, in Greece, of what is currently called Knives Out 2, expected continuation of Murder Dinner – Knives Out. On the history of the film, which will be seen on Netflix and hopefully also at the cinema, the utmost confidentiality is obviously kept, but the actors are enthusiastic about the result.

Just about halfway through our shoot, that’s a wrap on Greece! Thanks to all the wonderful folks here and our local crew, who killed it. (Metaphorically, not a spoiler) pic.twitter.com/3gDS6kqbp3 – Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) July 30, 2021

Among these there is Dave Bautista, who was interviewed by People in this regard, took a stand with this statement:

I think it will look just as good if not better than the original. I’m always a little afraid to say it because I don’t want anyone to be offended if I say we will be better, but I really think so. The characters for me are much more colorful and I think the audience will like it a lot. The cast is chosen to perfection. I was working with a couple of colleagues and was fascinated by their performances and how well they fit into their characters. I think the characters in this film are even more bizarre than those in the first.

At this point the curiosity rises, in those who have already loved the first Knives Out the anticipation grows for the sequel in which Daniel Craig he will find himself in the throes of a new mysterious crime. Despite himself, the film by Rian Johnson has relaunched the murder mystery genre and kicked off a plethora of imitations not up to par with the original, but since this will be a trilogy, we are counting on his ingenuity to revive its fortunes.