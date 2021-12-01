For Dolph Lundgren the Aquaman sequel will be better than the first film

Part of the cast of the film, the actor Dolph Lundgren stated that the sequel to Aquaman, titled The Lost Kingdom, will be significantly higher than the first film of 2019.

After the release of The Suicide Squad – Suicide Squad from James Gunn, fans of the DC Extended Universe I am waiting to be able to return to the cinema to enjoy the new films taken from the comics A.D, including the second Aquaman movie. The first film starring the charismatic Jason Momoa was one of the most popular among those produced by Warner Bros., which is why the confirmation of a sequel was not long in coming. Meanwhile, you can retrieve the home video edition of Aquaman from James Wan, available on Amazon.

Already present in the first film in the role of King Nereus, the father of the Mera interpreted by Amber Heard, actor Dolph Lundgren has also been confirmed as part of the cast for the Aquaman sequel, revealing some details at The Hollywood Reporter.

It is a choral work. Everyone from James Wan and Jason Momoa to Amber Heard and the producers attended. I think this movie will be better. The script is firmer and more inspiring. Technology has advanced over these four years, so I was very happy to be a part of it. James Wan will amaze you all again with this crazy universe he is creating. He’s taking care of every aspect, even every tiny detail of the weapons, and I think it’s going to be great.

There aren’t many details about it Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, except that the shooting lasted from mid-2021 until the end of the year, with an expected release around 16 December 2022, and that in addition to the actors already mentioned who will return to the film there will also be Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Randall Park, Vincent Regan, Indya Moore, And Pilou Asbæk.