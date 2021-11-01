For Draghi, the G20 was a success: «Everyone’s commitment to reduce emissions until 2030. China and Russia have also changed their minds» – The video

“Something has changed at this summit. The G20 seems to have rediscovered a new multilateralism, the ability to face epochal and existential challenges together. Covid, the climate, health, gender and wealth inequalities: all challenges that we cannot solve alone ». With these words Prime Minister Mario Draghi opens this weekend’s final press conference. «President Biden said that we want to remember this summit as the one that was successful – said the Prime Minister – but this summit is only the final moment of a full year of work. What happened this year? What have ministers and Sherpas managed to do for the G20? ”Said Draghi, addressing the room.

The commitments of the G20

“After decades, the international taxation system has been reformed, we have overcome the protectionism of health products, to ensure more vaccines for the world’s poor, we have laid the foundations for a more equitable recovery and we have found new ways to assist the poorest countries. of the world ”, explained Draghi by points, referring to a 650 billion fund allocated as a form of donation for the most vulnerable countries. Then he spent a few words on the progress made on the front of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan: “We have taken the leadership of assistance to Afghanistan thanks to the work of President Von Der Leyen to tackle this humanitarian crisis”.

The climate crisis

And finally the climate crisis, one of the most urgent dossiers on the table of the international summit, also in view of the Cop26, underway in Glasgow until November 12: “For the first time the G20 has made a commitment to guarantee the increase of the temperature within one and a half degrees, with immediate and medium-term commitments – said the premier -. For the first time all the G20 countries recognize the scientific validity of the one and a half degree objective and undertake to contain their emissions in order to reach, or in any case not lose sight of, this objective ». As for carbon emissions – continued Draghi – there is talk of «eliminating them by 2050, a goal that was not previously foreseen. The sense of urgency is there and has been shared by all ». Including from China, from which the Italian premier expected a more rigid attitude, as well as from Russia. In the end, however, everyone recognized the scientific validity of the increase in global temperature.

Funds for the most vulnerable countries

Finally, a promise: “100 billion dollars a year for the poorest countries for the management of the climate crisis”, one of the three forms of donation destined for the poorest and most vulnerable countries announced at the opening of the conference by Draghi. At the end of his speech, full of thanks to ministers and Sherpas for their work, the premier said: «We are proud of these results, but we want to remind you that we are only at the beginning. We have managed to keep our dreams alive, commit to further gigantic allocations of money, further promises of reductions. The final judgment, as activists always remind us, is then formulated on the basis of what we do and not what we say ».

