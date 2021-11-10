For Draghi, the Italian people cannot act as entrepreneurs: thus exposes Italy to bankruptcy

The President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen takes sides, making a nefarious one endorsement, in favor of Poland, and does not take into account the discomfort of thousands of desperate people fleeing the wars of Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, huddled along the barbed net between the Polish border and that of Belarus. She it sided in favor of the Polish semi-dictatorial regime to defend the borders of Europe, not taking into account that in the case of men, women and especially children lost in a forest at a temperature below zero.

This also explains what consideration Von der Leyen has towards the immense effort that Italy is making, which every day receives thousands of migrants, not worrying about their location in all European countries. And the worst thing is that our head of government, more pro-European than Italian, does not say a word on this subject.

On the contrary, Mario Draghi she continues to show that her thinking coincides with that of Von der Leyen, as evidenced by the competition bill, which I spoke of recently.

In other words, he aims to prevent the Italian people from acting as entrepreneurs in the economy, following a principle that had prompted his actions as early as 2008 when, at the time Minister of the Treasury, he sold off a large chunk of Italian public assets. as he remembers Benito Livigni, former collaborator of Enrico Mattei: “They sold out our country. Draghi gave one trillion of public assets to Goldman Sachs, businesses that brought profits to the state such as Nuovo Pignone, Lebole, basic chemistry were closed. Eni was destroyed. Eni’s real estate assets, which were worth one thousand billion lire, were sold to Goldman Sachs for one lira … “

Today Draghi does not move in the face of Whirlpool layoffs, which throws 340 families on the street, nor does it worry about the fate that the employees of Monte Paschi di Siena, close to bankruptcy, could do – precisely because of him, since it was he, in 2007, when he was governor of the Bank of Italy, which endorsed the purchase of the Antonventa decotta by Monte dei Paschi. This is demonstrated by irreversible documents of which he was well aware, according to which Banca Antoveneta was a plague-stricken institution, in the throes of an irreversible coma, which was worth nothing and which instead was purchased by the Sienese bank for about 17 billion euros.

In short, he does not in the least think that private individuals cannot solve the great problems of immigration and dismissals and that only the belonging to the State-Community of a substantial public patrimony allows the development of a policy which favors the development of the human person and the material and spiritual progress of society (Articles 3 and 4 of the Constitution).

Fortunately, a well-deserving group of jurists and people of various kinds have moved against this unacceptable policy of his, who have collected 50 thousand signatures to propose to the Chambers the approval of a popular initiative law against relocations.

In my opinion it is essential that Italians who really want to pursue their interests, both as individuals and as part of the people, proceed on the judicial level to refer to the Constitutional Court the hundreds of laws that violate the Constitution, sanctioning, above all through deadly privatizations, the transfer of the inalienable, inusucapable and inexpressible public property of the people (Article 42, paragraph 1, of the Constitution) from its legitimate public owner to individual private speculators, illegitimately transforming the public body or the ‘Public company in SpA.

Which means, mind you, expose Italy to bankruptcy, since the goods and services belonging to the people pass from untouchable public property to that of private individuals, who act on a commercial level. In fact, article 1 of the bankruptcy law states that those who carry out commercial activities are subject to bankruptcy, but not the public bodies and companies that manage essential public services, out of trade and at a rate.

I repeat for the umpteenth time that our salvation lies in the implementation of articles 1, 2, 3, 4, 9, 11, 41, 42 and 43 of our republican and democratic Constitution.