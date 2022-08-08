For Drake, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj are among the “greatest musicians of all time”

drake heaped praise on Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj at the concert Young Money Reunion in Toronto on Saturday.

Drake claims that Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj are two of the “greatest musicians of all time”.

The iconic show included renditions of many of the trio’s biggest hits from early in their career, including “BedRock”, “Every Girl” and “The Motto”. After going on stage to perform “Jimmy Cooks”, “What’s Next” and “Over The Top”, drake was able to express his pride in having been able to collaborate with the two artists.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve been here and we haven’t been able to do this together. First of all, I just want to say that tonight I got to stand in the crowd and watch two of the greatest musicians of all fucking time,” did he declare. “I am so grateful to be part of this team. »

Drake then joked about the negative reaction many fans had to his latest album, ”Honestly, Nevermind”. After qualifying the project as “one of the best things (he has) ever done”he added : “But I had a lot of people say to me, ‘You know, this shit is too fast, I don’t know… you make music like Zara’.

Drake expresses his gratitude to Lil Wayne who helped jumpstart his and Nicki Minaj’s careers during their reunion show tonight at OVO Fest. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ds0uDykpeu —BuzzingPop (@BuzzingPop) August 7, 2022

After this heart to heart with his audience, Drake embarked on the interpretation of several of his old hits.