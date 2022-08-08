Entertainment

For Drake, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj are among the “greatest musicians of all time”

Photo of James James3 hours ago
0 46 1 minute read

drake heaped praise on Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj at the concert Young Money Reunion in Toronto on Saturday.

Drake claims that Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj are two of the “greatest musicians of all time”.

The iconic show included renditions of many of the trio’s biggest hits from early in their career, including “BedRock”, “Every Girl” and “The Motto”. After going on stage to perform “Jimmy Cooks”, “What’s Next” and “Over The Top”, drake was able to express his pride in having been able to collaborate with the two artists.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve been here and we haven’t been able to do this together. First of all, I just want to say that tonight I got to stand in the crowd and watch two of the greatest musicians of all fucking time,” did he declare. “I am so grateful to be part of this team. »

Drake then joked about the negative reaction many fans had to his latest album, ”Honestly, Nevermind”. After qualifying the project as “one of the best things (he has) ever done”he added : “But I had a lot of people say to me, ‘You know, this shit is too fast, I don’t know… you make music like Zara’.

After this heart to heart with his audience, Drake embarked on the interpretation of several of his old hits.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James3 hours ago
0 46 1 minute read

Related Articles

Shakira and her front companies in Luxembourg

56 seconds ago

“Hold Me Closer”: Britney Spears soon to be back, in duet with Elton John

22 mins ago

Demi Lovato as a couple? The singer would have found love

34 mins ago

Britney Spears is back and will release a title with Elton John

45 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button