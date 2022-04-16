For Earth Day, Netflix pays tribute to the planet with the collection ‘One world, countless wonders’ | Television | Entertainment

This April 22 will be celebrated on Earth Day and as part of the different activities framed on this date, Netflix has available the collection called One world, countless wonders.

In this special, which premiered on the 13th of this month, more than 170 titles are includedin which cooking shows, dramas, stand-up specials, series, movies, nature documentaries and climate fiction take part.

‘Halftime’, the documentary that will explore the life and career of Jennifer López; will premiere on Netflix

Among the productions you can see are: Our planet, Animal, David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet Y Our great national parks. The latter is narrated by former President Barack Obama.

The series explores the “world’s greatest national parks through the eyes of their wildest inhabitants, who show us how we can preserve the wildlife of their habitats for future generations,” according to a statement.

The collection also includes the film don’t look upin which Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, among others, act.

To expand knowledge about science behind climate change the platform of streaming suggests Breaking the Limits: The Science of Our Planet Y Bill Nye, the Science Guy.

In the field of leading a more sustainable life, it recommends: Minimalism: Less is more; Zac Efron: Down to Earth Y Hands to the leftovers!

Other suggestions:

Ragnarok

green border

ok

The boy who tamed the wind

love in works

Waffles and Mochi

Captain Nova

youth vs. Government (opens April 29)

“This collection reflects the fragility of our planet, but also shows us how we can help heal it…”, according to a statement, which also indicates other topics to see, searching with the keywords, ‘ green tone’, ‘ecological awareness’, ‘environment’ and ‘nature’. (AND)