For ECB, inflation will rise again, EU Commission raises GDP estimates By Investing.com

By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – The current phase of price increases will last longer than initially expected, but there will be a reduction in the course of 2022. According to the ECB Economic Bulletin published in the morning, in which it is specified how the euro area “should increase further this year” after 4.1% (first reading) in October.

For the Eurotower, the increase reflects “to a large extent” the combination of three factors. Firstly, the bank explains, “energy prices, especially oil, gas and electricity, recorded a sharp increase”, with the energy component “accounting for about half of overall inflation”.

Secondly, prices are rising because “the recovery in demand due to the reopening of the economy is outstripping supply”. This dynamic, it is specified, is “particularly evident in the prices of consumer services and in those of the goods most affected by supply shortages”. Finally, “the basic effects linked to the elimination of the VAT reduction in Germany” which “continue to contribute to the increase in inflation” also play a role.

Long-term inflation expectations have approached 2%, but these factors “will support underlying inflation, as well as a return of inflation towards the ECB’s 2% medium-term target,” according to the bulletin. of the central bank.

EU Commission raises estimates

It is not just Frankfurt that is concerned about inflation. In the reports of the European Commission, the executive arm of Brussels has revised upward the estimates on the CPI, “linked to the post-pandemic reopening” but which “should still be largely transitory”.

Eurozone inflation “is expected to peak at 3.7% in the fourth quarter of 2021” and “continue to record high levels in the first half of 2022”.

However, after reaching 2.4% in 2021, inflation in the euro area is expected to drop to 2.2% in 2022 and 1.4% in 2023 according to the Commission, with energy prices rising ” they should gradually stabilize starting from the second half of next year and resolve the imbalances between supply and demand “.

In terms of GDP, the growth rate for the EU27 will reach a rate of 5.0% for the whole of 2021 (as in the euro area), + 0.2% compared to the forecast made in the summer.

In 2022, for the EC, the “driving forces of reopening are destined to disappear”, but at the same time the supply bottlenecks “will ease and energy prices will tend to decrease”.

Economic activity in the EU is expected at a solid 4.3% (as in the euro area) in 2022, before slowing to 2.5% (2.4% in the euro area) in 2023 By the beginning of 2023, Brussels specifies, “real GDP should converge towards the path of constant growth that the economy should have followed before the pandemic”.

Italy forecasts

According to the new projections, Italy should exceed the estimates of 6% included in the NaDef, with real GDP expected to rebound by 6.2% at the end of 2021, and reach + 4.3% in 2022. For the Commission , the economy will return to pre-crisis production levels “by the middle of next year”.

In 2023, economic activity is expected to expand by 2.3%, a growth rate “still considerably above the long-term average, while the output gap is expected to turn positive”.

After increasing to 9.6% of GDP in 2020, the nominal deficit is expected to decrease marginally to 9.4% of GDP in 2021, shrink to 5.8% next year and then drop to 4.3% in 2023. The debt ratio / GDP is consequently seen to decline: from 155.6% in 2020 to 151.0% in 2023, thanks to the “economic recovery and a favorable stock-flow adjustment”.