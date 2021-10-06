For Elon Musk, Dogecoin fees must go down

Elon Musk is back to tweet about Dogecoin.

It hadn’t been doing this for some time, so much so that, for example, the price of DOGE never got close to the highs of the beginning of May.

The collapse of Dogecoin and the few statements by Musk

The market price of Dogecoin seems indeed very influenced by the statements of the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, so much so that it has lost 70% of its value compared to the maximums also probably due to the fact that Musk has no longer talked about it continuously, as instead it did just in the weeks preceding the maximums.

After even entering the top 5 of the most capitalized cryptocurrencies the market has now fallen to 10th place, ahead of the rising Avalanche (AVAX) and Terra (LUNA), and just behind USDC.

This time, however, Elon Musk’s tweet concerns a technical-financial issue.

Super important for Doge fees to drop to make things like buying movie tix viable – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 22, 2021

That is, Musk believes it would be very important for DOGE’s fees to decrease to make things like buying movie tickets feasible.

It probably refers to the survey held yesterday on the official profile of the CEO of the global cinema chain AMC who asked if in addition to BTC, ETH, LTC and BCH they should also accept DOGE as payment.

Given the clear victory of the supporters, Adam Aron he later stated who will try to integrate it, but according to Elon Musk the fees could be a problem.

With traditional payments in fiat currency, the cost of the transaction is borne by the recipient, or the seller, while with cryptocurrencies it is always and only borne by the sender, or the customer making the purchase.

The Dogecoin protocol changes

The cost of fees on the Dogecoin blockchain is currently not high, with an average of less than $ 0.5, but during the peak months it also rose above $ 2.5.

In the event of a peak of transactions, the cost per transaction reaches such high levels, it is not convenient at all to pay for cinema tickets with Dogecoin, for example.

Also because Bitcoin, with his second layer Lightning Network, it allows almost immediate transactions and negligible costs, sometimes even lower than a dollar cent, so if Dogecoin wanted to compete it would have to greatly reduce the cost of fees.

There are also other cryptocurrencies that allow you to make payments with very low fees, therefore what Elon Musk says is correct, that is, if things are as they are now, DOGE will never become a popular payment method.

With a volatility higher even than that of bitcoin, in this 2021 Dogecoin cannot compete at all with the most noble cryptocurrencies on the payments market, first and foremost against BTC itself.

The future of Bitcoin and the perspective of DOGE

In the past, Musk had already hypothesized changes to the Dogecoin protocol just to make it a better transactional currency, but the development of the project is in fact abandoned, so he will probably have to invent something himself to ensure that the technical developments are reactivated.

Bitcoin remains a truly formidable competitor for projects like Dogecoin, especially now that it has been adopted as an official currency in at least one country (El Salvador), with the prospect to spread as such also in other parts of the world.

As far as DOGE is concerned, however, this prospect still seems to be extremely remote today.