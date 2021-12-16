For Elon Musk dogecoin is more suitable for transactions than bitcoin

The transaction volume of bitcoin is low and the cost per transaction is high. It is, at least, at its basic level, suitable for a store of value, but, fundamentally, bitcoin is not a good replacement for transactional currency. Elon Musk explained that dogecoin is “slightly” inflated, but the meme coin’s percentage inflation actually decreases over time and has therefore encouraged people to spend rather than accumulate a store of value.

Musk was recognized as Person of the Year by Time Magazine, joining Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The cover of the magazine closes a year dominated by the South African native. He managed to fuel the meme stock craze with a single tweet in early 2021, and he also helped make dogecoin, a bitcoin spoof created as a joke, one of the most valuable cryptocurrencies.

It alone caused the price of Bitcoin to skyrocket by causing Tesla to buy $ 1.5 billion of the largest cryptocurrency and accept it for car purchases, and then crashed it in May. Earlier this year, Tesla became a trillion dollar company and Musk’s net worth surpassed $ 300 billion, cementing his status as the richest person in the world.

The company’s year, however, was also mired in controversy – from fatal accidents that made its technology questioned to sexual harassment allegations. In the interview, Musk admits that Tesla has “a lot of work to do” on his autopilot. Musk’s SpaceX is also on the cusp of his biggest rocket for the “space race” between him and fellow billionaire Bezos.