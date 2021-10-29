For Elon Musk dogecoin is the cryptocurrency of the people

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk revealed last Sunday the real reason he started supporting dogecoin. According to what Musk himself explained, he would have noticed that many people he talks to in both of his companies own the meme cryptocurrency. Responding to a tweet from dogecoin owner Glauber Contessoto, who said the appeal for doge is real, referring to a survey that found that about a third of US cryptocurrency holders own the meme cryptocurrency, Musk wrote: ” Many people I’ve talked to on Tesla’s production lines or rocket building at SpaceX own doge. They are not Silicon Valley financial experts or technologists. That’s why I decided to support doge: it looked like the cryptocurrency of the people ”.

The Doge community welcomed Musk’s comment and support. “Most of us don’t come from privileged backgrounds and honestly can’t relate to the Silicon Valley experts,” Contessoto replied. “We just want to believe in a cryptocurrency that represents us all. Dogecoin is the little guy personified in crypto, which is why we love him. We appreciate your support, Elon ”.

A survey by the Finder price comparison portal shows that more people in the United States own dogecoins than in any other country. The survey states: “Dogecoin sees its highest adoption in the United States with 30.6% of cryptocurrency owners claiming to own dogecoin. This is 1.6 times the global average adoption rate of 19.2% ”.

Currently, the price of dogecoin has risen 11.31% in the past week, with doge stable at $ 0.2664, based on data from Bitcoin.com Markets. Musk previously revealed that he personally owns three cryptocurrencies: bitcoin, ether, and dogecoin. On Sunday, he tweeted several major dogecoin improvements and confirmed he doesn’t own any shiba inu tokens. In August, Tesla boss agreed with Shark Tank star Mark Cuban that dogecoin is the “strongest” crypto for payments.