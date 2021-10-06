for Emily Blunt the script is fantastic, but there is a problem …

Emily Blunt talks about the long-awaited and endlessly delayed Edge of Tomorrow 2, a follow-up to Doug Liman’s sci-fi film in which she shared the set with Tom Cruise. The actress has read the script, but there is an impediment.

Let’s go back to talking about Edge of Tomorrow 2, the sequel to the sci-fi Edge of Tomorrow – Without tomorrow which has been in development for years. He talked about the new film and the possibilities for it to actually be made Emily Blunt during the promotion of A Quiet Place 2. The actress, who of Edge of Tomorrow was the protagonist together with Tom Cruise, told Entertainment Weekly that she is absolutely unsure of the future of the sequel, which is currently in the hands of Warner Bros., but that the script is truly fabulous.

During an episode of The Howard Stern Show, Emily Blunt she returned to the subject and was much less optimistic. Here are his words: “We wanted to do it, but frankly I think the film is too expensive. I don’t know how we’re going to do it. It’s hard to make everyone’s commitments coincide. I’d love to do it. Doug Liman would love to do it. Tom Cruise would love to do it. We all would like to do it, but until we understand the state of the industry… I honestly believe it is necessary to realize which path the films that will be made will have to follow. “

Alongside the difficulty of fitting the commitments of the cast and director Doug Liman, there is therefore the considerable cost of the film. The budget of the first, equivalent to 178 million dollars, also caused difficulties for Warner, given that the total collection of Edge of Tomorrow it reached only 370. It is therefore normal that, in a not so lucky period like this, even a large studio does not want to invest without being sure of obtaining a good result.

Edge of Tomorrow it told the story of a meek and not too brave army officer named William Cage who remained stuck in a time loop and therefore was forced to relive his death and the defeat of the earthly resistance against the aliens every day.