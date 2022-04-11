For experts, the suspension of international aid against COVID by the US will prolong the pandemic

In the latest Senate package aimed at stopping the coronavirus, US lawmakers cut nearly all funding to curb the virus beyond the country’s borders, a move many health experts called dangerously short-sighted.

Halting aid to the poorest countries, they said, could ultimately allow unchecked transmission that could lead to the next worrying variant and undo much of the progress made so far.

The United States has been the largest contributor to the global response to the pandemic, delivering more than 500 million vaccines; lack of funds will be a major setback.

The money paid for numerous initiatives, including a mass vaccination campaign in Cameroon’s capital in which hundreds of thousands of people received their first dose, as well as the construction of a COVID-19 care center in South Africa and the donation of 1,000 respirators to that country. Other US-funded vaccination campaigns in dozens of countries, including Uganda, Zambia, Ivory Coast and Mali, could also cease altogether.

“Any interruption of funding will affect us,” acknowledged Misaki Wayengera, a Ugandan official who heads a technical committee advising the government on the pandemic response. Wayengera noted that Uganda relied heavily on donor aid (it received more than 11 million vaccines from the US) and that any cuts “would make it very difficult to continue.”

“This is like a kick in the teeth for poor countries, which were promised billions of vaccines and resources last year, in huge commitments made by the G7 and G20,” said Michael Head, a health researcher. Global at the University of Southampton in Great Britain.

“Given how badly we have failed on vaccine fairness, it is clear that all those promises have now been broken,” he said, adding that without a concerted effort and money to fight COVID-19 in the coming months, the pandemic could persist for years.

While almost 66% of the US population has been fully immunized against the coronavirus, less than 15% of people in the poorest countries have at least one dose. Health officials working on COVID-19 vaccination in US-backed developing countries fear a pushback once the funding is gone.

“Vaccination will stop or not even start in some countries,” said Rachel Hall, executive director of US government advocacy at the charity CARE. The official cited estimates from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) that the suspension of funds would mean eliminating tests, treatment and health services for some 100 million individuals.

Although vaccines are more plentiful this year, many poorer countries struggled to get vaccinated, and hundreds of millions of donated vaccines expired, were returned, or went unused. To address those logistical hurdles, US aid has funded critical services in African countries, including safe delivery of doses, training of health workers and fighting misinformation on the issue.

For example, in November, the US Embassy in the capital of Cameroon set up a tent for mass vaccination: in the first five days, more than 300,000 people received a dose. Those kinds of events will now be more difficult to hold without US funding.

Hall also noted that there would be consequences far beyond COVID-19, commenting that countries battling multiple disease outbreaks, such as the Congo and Mali, will face tough choices. “They will have to choose between fighting Ebola, malaria, polio, COVID and more,” she said.

Jeff Zients, the outgoing leader of the White House COVID-19 task force, lamented that the legislation does not include resources for the international fight against the pandemic, noting that it would also compromise efforts to track the genetic evolution of the virus. “It is a real disappointment that there is no global funding in this bill,” he said. “This virus knows no borders, and it is in our national interest to vaccinate the world and protect it against possible new variants.”

Still, Zients announced that the US would be the first to donate “tens of millions” of children’s doses to poorer countries, noting that more than 20 countries had already requested the injections.

J. Stephen Morrison, director of the Center for Global Health Policy at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, lamented that lawmakers were being too optimistic about the pandemic, precisely when another outbreak could be coming. In recent weeks, cases of coronavirus caused by the highly infectious subvariant BA.2 of Omicron have grown across Europe, and US authorities expect a spike in this country soon. “We’ve made that mistake multiple times during this pandemic,” Morrison said. “And we may be doing it again.”

Other experts worried that the suspension of US global support for COVID-19 could prompt officials to abandon current vaccination targets. The World Health Organization (WHO) had set a goal of immunizing at least 70% of people in all countries by the middle of this year, but with almost 50 countries vaccinating less than 20% of their populations, it is very unlikely to achieve that goal.

Instead, some organizations like the Rockefeller Foundation have pushed for officials to “refocus goals from vaccinating 70% of all adults by summer, to vaccinating the 90% most at risk in each country,” in what which some critics acknowledge is an implicit acknowledgment of the world’s repeated failures to share vaccines fairly. Others point out that there should be no competing vaccine targets and that health authorities simply need to do more, rather than adjust global targets.

In Nigeria, which has so far received at least $143 million in COVID-19 aid from the US, officials dismissed suggestions that its coronavirus programs would suffer as a result of the loss of funding. The Nigerian president’s office said the US aid was mainly “in kind,” through capacity building, research support, and donations of laboratory equipment and vaccines. “We are confident that this will not cause any disruption to our current programs,” he noted.

However, others warned that the US decision set an unfortunate precedent in global cooperation to end the pandemic at a time when new concerns, such as the Ukraine war, are drawing more attention.

President Biden originally planned to convene a virtual summit in the first quarter of this year to keep international efforts on track, but no event has been scheduled. “In light of the ongoing war in Ukraine, we do not yet have a final date for the summit, but we are working closely with countries and international partners to advance commitments,” said a senior Biden administration official, who he was not authorized to comment publicly.

As of this month, the WHO said it had secured just $1.8 billion of the $16.8 billion needed from donors to speed up access to COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and diagnostics. “No one else is stepping up to fill the gap at this time and the US decision to suspend funding may lead other donor countries to act in a similar way,” said Dr. Krishna Udayakumar, director of the Center. of Innovation in Global Health at Duke University.

Keri Althoff, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, described the suspension of funding as “devastating.” “How can we even be debating this right now?” he asked. “It is a moral obligation to the rest of the planet to continue to contribute to this global response to the pandemic, not only to protect ourselves, but also people. of all the world”.

