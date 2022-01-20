for experts they are double, if not quadruple











How many are there really dead for Covid since when did the pandemic start? According to a study recently published in Nature the data released so far could be wrong, and not just a little. Were there more or less? The hypothesis is that there have been many more than those counted, even double if not quadruple. At the moment, globally, it is estimated that the deaths caused by the coronavirus have been around 5.5 million but there is a strong suspicion that the numbers are inaccurate and partial.

Covid, estimated deaths: because the numbers are partial and inaccurate

According to the scientists who worked on the research, one of the main reasons that would have led them to be wrong is that in hundreds of countries the statistics have collected unreliable data on the disappearances. For example, in Netherlands, at the beginning of the pandemic, only the deaths of those who died in hospital after testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 were counted.

In Belgium, community deaths and all those who lost their lives after showing symptoms of the disease were included in official statistics, even if they had not been diagnosed.

Deaths from Covid, scientists point to excess mortality as a yardstick

Alongside the bulletins released by the various ministries of the states, there were then added the surveys carried out by various bodies, including universities and newspapers, including The Economist, which for its reports used methods ranging from satellite images of cemeteries to surveys door-to-door and computer models of machine learning that seek to extrapolate global estimates from available data.

According to the data collected with this method, i excess deaths on a global scale they could be double or perhaps quadruple the official estimates known so far. That is to say, the deaths could be well over 5.5 million, ranging between 12 and 22 million.



Since it is not at all easy to have reliable and timely data, according to scientists the most correct measure is that relating toexcess mortality which is not that difficult to calculate. How do you get it? Comparing deaths during the pandemic with the average recorded over the past five years. Even here, however, it is not all simple because identifying infallible parameters is very difficult.

In addition, in various countries around the world, institutional communication is ‘opaque’ and there is no certainty of the data communicated. For example the Russia recorded over 300,000 deaths from Covid-19 by the end of 2021, but it is likely to have exceeded 1 million excess deaths by that time. There are also estimates that one third of all deaths in Mexico can be attributed to the virus.

One thing is certain: there is still a long way to go to get reliable data with no margin for error.



