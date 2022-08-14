For fans of immersive action and video games

The reviews of Daniel Farriol:

Sump

Sump it’s a thriller South Korean action movie led by Jung Byung-gil (The villainess, Confession of Murder), who also co-writes the script with Byeong-sik Jung. The story follows a man who wakes up remembering nothing and is guided by the mysterious voice from the device that has been implanted in his ear. He must undertake a dangerous mission to rescue a hostage in the midst of a deadly pandemic that has already devastated the US and North Korea. It is starring Won Joo (Good doctor, Catch Me), Lee Sung-jae (Abyss, Incarnation of Jealousy), Jeong Sori, Kim Bo-Min, Camilla Belle (When a stranger calls, push) Y Andreas Fronck. The film has been released in Netflix on August 5, 2022.

The camera is the protagonist

Sump is a fast-paced action film that proposes the definitive sublimation of cinematographic artifice through the concatenation of infinite sequence shots, crane movements, drones and CGI at close range that turn the experience into a dizzying exercise in style where Jung Byung-gil it constantly places itself above the story it tells. Carter’s amnesia matters little (Won Joo), the pandemic that is zombifying the world, the espionage conflicts between the two Koreas or everything that involves the mission that the protagonist must undertake to safeguard the life of a girl with the help of someone who dictates the actions through a device implanted in your ear.

Sump it gives no respite and no room to dwell on any of that. From minute 1 to 132, Jung Byung-gil subjects us to a circus show that will delight those who enjoyed the first few minutes of The Villainess (2017) or with the psychotropic madness of Fried Barry (Ryan Kruger2020) or HardcoreHenry (Ilya Naishuller, 2015), with which it has many similarities in its vertiginous staging. The director moves the camera relentlessly, even in the few transition scenes the camera continues to pirouette around the characters as if the operator were a Gaspar Noah acid past looking to amaze his own ego. The result is as pyrotechnic as it is gratuitous, also exhausting if you don’t achieve absolute immersion within the FPS video game (first person shooter) that raises.

It is not that the camera is completely subjective, but the sensation is very similar to that of being in front of a console playing in the first person rather than watching a movie, in fact, on some occasions, the resource of the subjectivity of camera as part of sequence shots with no solution of continuity. A real scenic nonsense for which you will need to have a box of Lexatin on hand.

The more the better… or not so much

Sump It’s pure action. You will see spectacular moments that involve chases, fights and hundreds of deaths in various scenarios where you always look for action in motion (planes, trains, cars, motorcycles…), regardless of the likelihood or realism, as we can confirm in the scene of free fall or on the suspension bridge. The tagline of the film is “bigger than life«, the more the better, the excess as modus operandi. His approach to the comic strip incorporates all the tricks of Indian action cinema with changes of rhythm in the camera movements or the slowing down of some of the images to emphasize the moment as if the characters were cartoons.

In that sense, the most outstanding sequence is the opening that takes place in a sauna full of members of the Korean Kkangpae (mafia similar to the Japanese Yakuza) with the star Won Joo in a thong giving blows right and left. Imagine something like crossing the scene of the Turkish baths of eastern promises (David Cronenberg2007) with the vengeful “Girlfriend” finishing off the 88 maniacs with her katana in Kill Bill: Volume 1 (Quentin Tarantino2003), all of this within the narrative-immersive style that The Villainess.

A modern language not suitable for all audiences

Sump It can freak you out a lot using a modern and direct language that is attached to the immediacy of new technologies and electronic devices, however, it will drive you crazy if it seems unnecessary for the camera to move more than Willy Fox with a bus pass or It bothers me that the aesthetic form becomes the whole of the film.

For me, the video game perspective is as boring as watching another person play a game. shooter in front of a screen. I have never found the grace in that passive enjoyment, I prefer to play myself. So, I assume audiovisual immersion with a certain distance that disconnects me from the action and if my mouth drops open it is because of yawning, not because of the admiration I profess for the proposal made by the South Korean Jung Byung-gil, to which we must give credit for a planning that must have been a crazy job. Against tastes there is nothing written and it will probably be a film that works quite well among a specific segment of the young audience that is looking for strong emotions without any other type of demands.

