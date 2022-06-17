For Fat Joe, “the best is Lil Wayne”

Fat Joe is simply in awe of Lil Wayne’s abilities in the studio.

Fat Joe is a rap game veteran. In 30 years of career he crossed the mic with many talented MCs and shared many titles with many different artists. But, for him, if there was only one left, it would be Lil Wayne. For the New Yorker, Weezy is nothing more than a magician. That’s what he revealed on Lebron James’ show, “The Shop.” He didn’t hesitate to admit that it was Lil Wayne who impressed him the most in his studio work and his writing.

“I don’t want to mess with anyone but the best is Lil Wayne. Lil Wayne taught me things. He took from Tupac when he put out two albums a year. That guy wasn’t in a club , he was the number one artist in the world. He was just in the studio, in a successful factory.”

Fat Joe, who worked with Wayne on tracks like “Make It Rain” and “About All That,” then recalled a legendary studio session where the New Orleans legend recorded his verse for DJ Khaled’s 2007 track, “We Takin’ Over.” That night, he was blown away by her energy, creativity and confidence.

“I was lucky to be with Wayne that day because I live in Miami. But this guy… There was just one beat but it was enough for him to start rapping, just with the loudspeaker. I’ve never seen anything like it! He’s in a small room with big big loudspeakers and that’s enough for him. He then goes into the cabin and asks: “I’m a beast/Feed- me from hip-hop”. It was amazing! I couldn’t believe it. I saw him put the title at his feet. He’s just a beast.”