For Fat Joe, “the best is Lil Wayne”
Fat Joe on Lil Wayne: “He’s just a beast”
Fat Joe is simply in awe of Lil Wayne’s abilities in the studio.
Fat Joe is a rap game veteran. In 30 years of career he crossed the mic with many talented MCs and shared many titles with many different artists. But, for him, if there was only one left, it would be Lil Wayne. For the New Yorker, Weezy is nothing more than a magician. That’s what he revealed on Lebron James’ show, “The Shop.” He didn’t hesitate to admit that it was Lil Wayne who impressed him the most in his studio work and his writing.
“I don’t want to mess with anyone but the best is Lil Wayne. Lil Wayne taught me things. He took from Tupac when he put out two albums a year. That guy wasn’t in a club , he was the number one artist in the world. He was just in the studio, in a successful factory.”
Fat Joe, who worked with Wayne on tracks like “Make It Rain” and “About All That,” then recalled a legendary studio session where the New Orleans legend recorded his verse for DJ Khaled’s 2007 track, “We Takin’ Over.” That night, he was blown away by her energy, creativity and confidence.
“I was lucky to be with Wayne that day because I live in Miami. But this guy… There was just one beat but it was enough for him to start rapping, just with the loudspeaker. I’ve never seen anything like it! He’s in a small room with big big loudspeakers and that’s enough for him. He then goes into the cabin and asks: “I’m a beast/Feed- me from hip-hop”. It was amazing! I couldn’t believe it. I saw him put the title at his feet. He’s just a beast.”
Fat Joe’s lyrics only confirm what the video shows “What Lil Wayne Is Really Like In The Studio” by HipHopDX which looks at Lil Wayne’s work in the studio with commentary from Drake, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Eminem, Nicki Minaj, TI and Jadakiss. In a 2009 interview on MTVDrizzy was explaining exactly the same thing as Joey Crack:
“Wayne does things that are scary and unfair and make me jealous. I put on a show and he just sits there… All of a sudden he jumps off his feet and rushes into the booth and puts the couples down. unbelievable things you’ve ever heard. And then you wonder what just happened and if he made a movie in his head.”
Simply legendary.