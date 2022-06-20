For Father’s Day, Kim Kardashian pays tribute to Kanye West

The one who is now in a relationship with the 28-year-old American comedian Pete Davidson, published two photos of the rapper alongside their four children. “Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do. Happy Father’s Day, Ye,” she captioned, using her ex’s stage name.

PEOPLE – A surprising tribute. For Father’s Day on Sunday June 19, reality star Kim Kardashian posted a touching message in her Instagram story in tribute to her ex-husband Kanye West.

Until recently, relations between the two stars were stormy. While Kim Kardashian, 41, clearly showed her desire to continue to “raise peacefully [ses] children”, Kanye West began to show his displeasure after the formalization of their divorce, more particularly when she formalized her relationship with Pete Davidson.

Suspended from Instagram for “harassment”

Whether in his latest macabre clip and on social networks, Kanye West never stops talking about his ex-wife and her new companion. So much so that Instagram decided to suspend the rapper’s account for 24 hours on the grounds of “harassment”.

More broadly, a spokesperson for Meta, the group to which the social network belongs, explained to our American colleagues of the HuffPost that this 24-hour suspension had been decided in relation to acts of “harassment, verbal abuse and hate speech”.

So it would seem that their relationship has improved lately. The two co-parents were even seen together at their daughter North West’s basketball game according to TMZ .

