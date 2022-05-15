For Felipe Ramos Rizo, America benefited from a repetition of the penalty and Zendejas was not expelled

ESPN specialist and former referee Felipe Ramos Rizo questioned the decisions of the whistler Fernando Guerrero and the VAR, by repeating the go-ahead penalty for the Eagles

Felipe Ramos Rizo, former World Cup referee and analyst of ESPNconsidered that it was “an exaggeration”, repeating the penalty that failed Diego Valdesmidfielder of Americaagainst Puebla.

Diego Valdés missed a penalty kick early in the second half, but referee Fernando Guerrero called for it to be retaken, as the VAR signaled that Antony Silva had gone ahead. On the second opportunity, the attacker of the Eagles made it 2-1.

It was not the only decision that the former whistler questioned, in the first half, Alexander Zendejas made a ‘plank’ on Federico Mancuello, during the second leg of the quarterfinals between America and Puebla, a play that the whistler Fernando Guerrero described as a warning.

For Ramos Rizo He should have been expelled at minute 32, after the azulcrema footballer made a hard tackle.

The play was presented in the half court of the Azteca Stadium, an area in which Alexander Zendejas he fought the ball with Federico Mancuello. However, the footballer America He ended up doing an iron on the left leg of the Puebla player, who only lay on the grass for a few minutes.

Fernando Guerrero, central referee of the match, immediately took out a yellow card to show it to Alexander Zendejas and the game continued without stopping for the review of the play in the VAR.

Moments after the hard entrance of Alexander Zendejas about Federico Mancuello, Felipe Ramos Rizo, referee analyst of ESPNpublished on his social networks that Fernando Guerrero was wrong to only get the yellow card, since he considers that it was for expulsion.

“Zendejas is saved from the red card, the singer leaves it in yellow. Min 32 ”, Ramos Rizo wrote on his social networks.

For Felipe Ramos Rizo, an ESPN specialist, the entry of Alejandro Zendejas to Federico Mancuella deserved the red card. imago7

Just 10 minutes after the controversial play, Alexander Zendejas started the play of the first goal of the match. The midfielder gave the ball to Álvaro Fidalgo, the Spaniard sent a cross to the far post, where Henry Martín appeared to push the ball into the net and make it 2-1 on aggregate.

the key between America and Puebla has been surrounded by arbitration controversies, because in the first leg, which was held at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, Federico Viñas left with a wound to the instep after a tackle with Juan Pablo Segovia.