For Ferrari there is no other Maradona: he vetoed Justin Bieber for breaking a historical rule

The company founded by Enzo Ferrari decided not to sell more cars to the Canadian singer for carrying out an action that Diego was allowed.


There is something that was always clear but that seems to be constantly reaffirmed: Diego Armando Maradona there is only one. Whatever the field. Witness this is now Justin Bieberwho was ferrari vetoed, who made the decision to not sell you more cars for having broken a historical rule of the brand, something that the Argentine star was forgiven at the time.

The company founded by Enzo-Ferrari has certain customs that must be followed, something that the Canadian singer did not do. First, a standard of use and maintenance is required by its owners, something that Justin breached and joins stars like kim kardashian and the former boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.. The singer, who had had two traffic accidents on a Ferrari, He painted the 458 Italia model blue, something strictly prohibited by the brand, but which Maradona had managed to do.

After being champion of the Mexico World Cup 1986 with the Argentine National Team, Diego Armando Maradona, that at the moment was playing in Napleshe asked his representative, William Coppolaget him one Ferrari F40 Testarossa but black. Being something very difficult to achieve, they found Enzo Ferrari himself, who refused. “Black? There is no black color! My Ferraris can’t be any color other than red!” answered. Finally, since it was Maradona, they agreed and Diego had his black Ferrari and set a trend that was joined by Sylvester Stallone and Michael Jordan.

