For firm buttocks and a burst of energy, 5 minutes a day of this exercise that many ignore would be enough

It’s November, the holidays are approaching and we want to arrive prepared. No, not only psychologically, ready to face the pre-Christmas stress, but also physically. We would like to arrive at the dinner in good shape, to receive the best food and, for better or for worse, the relatives.

The perfect gift, the ready-made menu and the well-lit tree are fine, but even a little firmer buttocks wouldn’t hurt. But let’s face it: we’re still waiting for the strength to even just do a squat.

So let’s see how to keep fit with this exercise that will only steal a few minutes a day.

How to prepare before starting training

We know that keeping fit is not easy. Sometimes the time is lacking, other times the energy or, simply, the desire. But here’s how to prepare yourself before starting your workout. A little trick is to carve out a few minutes a day at a specific time to dedicate only to our body.

We can choose to do some exercise before breakfast, for example, or in the evening before dinner, depending on our schedule.

Whatever is the best time for us, we must make a choice and follow it every day, without excuses. This is why it is important to set achievable goals, especially if we are not used to physical exercise.

For firm buttocks and a burst of energy it would take 5 minutes a day of this exercise that many ignore

A classic exercise useful for making the buttocks firmer is the squat, but here we propose its variant: the squat split jump.

Get into a squat position, with your legs hip-width apart and with your toes forward. Then, change the position by “splitting” the legs, thus bringing one forward and one backward.

The foot of the front leg is completely in support, while that of the back leg rests only on the terminal part of the plant and on the toes. We are thus in an asymmetrical position.

If you feel balanced, proceed with the exercise, otherwise adjust the width of the legs slightly.

How to properly perform a split jump squat

Once in position, descend vertically by bending both legs, but carrying the greatest load on the one in front. Pay attention to balance the weight and to keep the hip, knee and ankle aligned. The front leg is bent approximately 90 degrees and the knee does not go beyond the toe.

As you descend, bring your arms back to prepare for the jump.

Once you have finished the descent, give yourself a push with the help of your arms and jump as high as possible. In this phase you have to stretch your legs and then return to the starting position.

When the jump is complete, return to the ground trying to absorb the force produced. You can cushion the landing with the help of the legs and feet, which will reach the ground first with the toes. In this way, you can use the spring force to kick off the next jump.

Repeat the exercise with the legs reversed or, for an even more effective variant, reverse the position of the legs during the jump.

For firm buttocks and a burst of energy, 5 minutes a day would be enough of this exercise that many ignore, but which can be really effective.

