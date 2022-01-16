For Forbes, Pokémon Legends: Arceus has terrible graphics

An article published on the website of the famous Forbes magazine states that Pokémon Legends: Arceus has a unacceptable graphics by Nintendo Switch standards and accusation Game Freak to be the main cause.

The latest video released by the channel YouTube Pokémon official about the new title to be released on January 28 was intended to extensively explain the game mechanics, but also showed the world the graphics that the game presents a little over two weeks after launch. Although the mechanics were well received by users, who appreciate itsinnovation compared to the previous Pokémon games of the main saga, this cannot be said as regards the graphics sector. The trailer, in fact, has sparked numerous controversies and discussions in the world of Pokémon fans, between those who are satisfied with the appearance of the game or neglect the importance of graphics and those who cannot accept their inferiority compared to that of other Nintendo titles.

The American magazine that has elevated itself as a spokesperson by defining is certainly in the latter camp terrible the graphics of Pokémon Legends: Arceus because of his empty rooms and its textures of low quality. Initially, the author of the article dwelt on the hardware limitations of the flagship console of the Big N stating that, while it continues to be a great success, it has always been technically inferior to competing consoles and that not even with the new OLED version a hardware upgrade has arrived. However, he later accuses Game Freak of having most of the blame, leading The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild as an example of an artistically and visually successful title on Nintendo Switch and defining the excuse of not having experience in making games with this graphic style unacceptable.

Although it is undeniable that in details the graphics of the new title of the pocket monsters are not up to the height of other recent games or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, many Pokémon fans are still happy with the result and find the landscapes of Hisui all in all valid and effective. Users who follow this line of thinking place more emphasis on game mechanics, innovation and the ability the game offers to explore an entire region. freely in third person, surrounded by wild Pokémon that scurry through tall grass ready to be caught.

Overall, most fans blame Game Freak for not having learned from the graphical problems of Wild Lands from Pokémon Sword and Shield which were made with a similar graphic style; what is certain is that every fan, regardless of their opinion on the graphics, hopes that Pokémon Legends: Arceus can be a game fun like the Pokémon games they fell in love with.