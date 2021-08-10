for Forbes she is no longer a billionaire. And maybe it never was

Article by Chase Peterson-Withorn and Madeline Berg appeared on Forbes.com

Earlier this year, Kylie Jenner sold half of her cosmetics company in one of the biggest deals ever gotten by a celebrity. But the documentation related to the deal reveals that it would inflate the size and success of its business. For years.

Editor’s Note, June 1, 2020: this article has been updated to include a statement from Kylie Jenner’s representatives.

After more than a decade of fame, the Kardashian-Jenners tend to cause tired media consumers to raise their eyes to the sky and breathe sighs. But when it comes to their wealth, even the critics of the first reality tv family are intrigued; the Kardashian-Jenner machine – and the money it generates – has been the subject of articles, podcasts and even books. But no one cares more about the subject than the family itself, which has spent years trying to convince Forbes to give him higher scores on the annual wealth and celebrity lists.

So when the youngest of the clan, Kylie Jenner, sold 51% of her Kylie Cosmetics to beauty giant Coty reaching a $1.2 billion deal this January, it was a pivotal moment for the family. One of the biggest cash-ins for a celebrity of all time, the transaction seemed to confirm what Kylie had always said and what she had said Forbes had declared in March 2019: namely that Kylie Jenner was, in fact, a billionaire, at least before the coronavirus.

“Kylie is a modern icon, with an incredible consumer sense of beauty,” commented Peter Harf, president of Coty, when he announced the acquisition in November.

But in the documentation relating to the affair, a less flattering truth emerged. The numbers released by Coty over the past six months have laid bare one of the family’s best-kept secrets: Kylie’s business is significantly more restrained and less profitable than the family has led the cosmetics industry and the media to believe, including Forbes.

Of course, one must expect omissions and outright inventions from the family that perfected and then monetized the concept of “famous for being famous”. But, similar to Donald Trump’s decades-long obsession with his net worth, the unusual lengths the Jenners have been willing to go to, including inviting him to Forbes in their mansions and offices, and even the creation of tax returns that had probably been counterfeited, only reveals how much some rich people can be obsessed with appearing even richer.

“It’s fair to say that everything the Kardashian-Jenner family does is oversized,” says Stephanie Wissink, equity analyst covering consumer products for Jefferies.

Based on this new information, in addition to considering the impact of Covid-19 on beauty headlines and consumer spending, Forbes now she thinks that Kylie Jenner, even after pocketing about 340 million dollars from the sale after taxes, is not a billionaire.

Like other Kardashian feats, Kylie’s business began as a way to make cash out of a small scandal. The youngest in the family, she spent more than a year denying tabloid speculation that she was using lip filler injections. Far from being embarrassed at being discovered, she and her shrewd mother, Kris, took the scandal as a marketing opportunity.

With $250,000 coming from her earnings from modeling, sponsorships and her appearances on the TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kylie launched her first batch of 15,000 lip kits, consisting of a lip pencil and matching lipstick, in November 2015. Thanks to Instagram’s smart marketing, the $29 kits were sold in less than a minute. “Before the page even refreshed, everything was sold out,” he said later at Forbes .

At the end of 2016, Kylie had dozens of new products and a reputation as a rising star in the cosmetics industry. A few months after her sister Kim Kardashian West reached the cover of Forbes In July 2016, Jenner’s collaborators began a campaign to “have a cover of Forbes for Kylie”. Revenues amounted to $400 million in the first 18 months of operation, they said, with a personal gain of $250 million for Kylie. Put to the test, they opened their books. During meetings at Kris Jenner’s lavish Hidden Hills, California, accompanied by the family accountant, at Forbes tax returns detailing $307 million in revenue in 2016 and Kylie’s personal income of over $110 million in that same year were shown. It would have been enough to put her at number 2 on the Celebrity 100 list, behind only Taylor Swift, the accountant immediately pointed out. But the documents, despite appearing authentic and bearing Kylie Jenner’s signature, weren’t exactly convincing, as the story they told, of ecommerce brand Kylie Cosmetics going from nothing to $300 million in sales in a single year, was hard to believe.

After talking to a handful of analysts and industry experts who deemed the Jenner family’s claims implausible, we opted for a more reasonable estimate within our 2017 Celebrity 100 list: $41 million in overall earnings for Kylie, which earned her 59th place. Kris was “so frustrated,” the Jenner public relations group immediately said. “We’ve done so much.”

Two months later, another story appeared on WWD , a publication known as “the Fashion Bible”, where the exact numbers that the Jenners had initially tried to give to Forbes. “There has been violent speculation about the size of its business, with estimates ranging from $50 million to $300 million,” the article read. “Well, here’s the bad news for the most established players in the world of beauty: Jenner easily surpassed the highest estimates. Kylie Cosmetics actually made $420 million in retail sales — in just 18 months — kris jenner revealed… ” “It was the first time the Jenners publicly revealed the size of the company, boasted the article” “and provided to WWD the documentation”.

That very high amount of revenue – repeated everywhere by People to CNBC and Fortunes – took hold. In the summer of 2018, when Forbes she began calculating Kylie’s net worth for the list of the richest self-made women, the industry’s opinion of Kylie’s business had changed. Those huge entries were “totally possible,” said one analyst, adding that she herself had heard similar numbers. Another suggested turnover was about $350 million. Estimates continued to rise. Revenues were $400 million, according to a research note from Piper Jaffray in 2018. A report by Oppenheimer predicted that sales would exceed $700 million by 2020.

The Jenner family offered us its numbers: 2017 revenues increased by 7%, they said, to $330 million. “No other influencer has ever gotten such a volume or had the wild fans and consistency Kylie has had over the past two and a half years,” an executive from ecommerce platform Shopify, which runs Kylie’s online store, told Forbes at the time. Based on her rapid success, certified by industry sources, as well as 2016 tax returns, Kylie appeared on the cover of the magazine Forbes in July 2018, ranking 27th on our list of the richest self-made women. At 20, he had an estimated assets of $900 million, and would soon become the youngest self-made billionaire ever.

“Thank you for this article and for the recognition,” Kylie posted on Instagram. Kim Kardashian West tweeted her congratulations twice. “I’m so proud,” wrote Kris Jenner, finally satisfied.

The following month Kylie celebrated her twenty-first birthday at West Hollywood’s Delilah nightclub, at a Barbie-themed party, with performances by Travis Scott and Dave Chappelle — and bartenders in black T-shirts with the cover of Forbes. Theher face was next to the words “America’s Women Billionaires.” Initially of the following year, it officially crossed the billion dollar threshold.

All the doubts that Kylie might not be a billionaire were apparently dispelled in November 2019, when Coty announced that he was valuing Kylie Cosmetics around $1.2 billion. The deal gave Coty, a 116-year-old but somewhat tarnished company, a trendy, social media expert brand that could help reverse its descending numbers. It gave Kylie a great chance at expansion, as well as a load of cash and seemingly clear proof of her status as a billionaire.

In a phone call with financial analysts, Coty’s chief financial officer announced the deal as “a compelling financial equation” that would help “make Coty a modern, growing and profitable player in the beauty market.” Analysts were immediately skeptical. It seemed that Coty paid too much for the brand of a celebrity that could only turn out to be a passing fad. Another analyst asked how Coty could be sure that Kylie would continue to promote the business for years to come.

Then came Kylie’s financial data. Revenues for the 12-month period prior to the deal: $177 million, according to Coty’s presentation, much lower than the estimates published at the time. And, even more oddly enough, Coty claimed that sales had increased by 40% compared to 2018, which meant that the company had only generated about $125 million that year, a figure very different from the $360 million that the Jenners had led Forbes to believe. Kylie’s skin care line, which was launched in May 2019, made $100 million in revenue in the first month and a half, Kylie representatives told us. The documents show that the line was actually set to end the year with only sales of $25 million.

“I think everyone was surprised,” says Wissink, the analyst at Jefferies, who was on the phone. “What was negative about that announcement was that the business was much smaller than everyone expected. “

All the smaller, to make the numbers that the Jenners had sold in previous years practically impossible. If Kylie Cosmetics had made sales of $125 million in 2018, how could she have gotten $307 million in 2016 (as the company’s tax returns supposedly state) or $330 million in 2017?

One explanation: Kylie’s business has quietly dropped by more than half in just one year. If that had been the case, Coty would have paid for a “high-growth” brand that was actually a very business. smaller than how it was not just a few years before. (Coty prefers not to answer any questions about Kylie Cosmetics for this article). Data from ecommerce company Rakuten, which tracks a select number of revenue, suggests that there was a 62% drop in Kylie’s online sales between 2016 and 2018.

However, virtually all the industry experts interviewed by Forbes they think the business couldn’t have collapsed so quickly. “It seems unlikely that much revenue can be evaporated overnight,” says Evercore analyst Omar Saad. “There doesn’t seem to be any evidence that the business has collapsed,” adds cosmetics veteran Jeffrey Ten, who has led companies like Note Cosmetics, Nyx and Calvin Klein Beauty. “If so, why would Coty buy it?”

More likely the business has never been bigger from the start and the Jenners have lied about it every year since 2016. Including the draft accounting with false statements and numbers, submitted to help draw up Forbes estimates of Kylie’s earnings and net worth. While we can’t prove those documents were false, although it’s likely, it’s clear that Kylie’s staff lied.

There is also the question of profits: Forbes had estimated that its business was recording a net margin of 44%. But Coty’s statements indicate that Kylie’s profits are probably lower than we imagined, since her Ebitda margin – which takes into account some of her expenses, but not all of them – is only about 25%.

For years, the Jenners insisted that all those profits went directly to Kylie because she owned the company directly. But Coty’s purchase agreement specifically mentions a “KMJ 2018 Irrevocable Trust,” controlled by Kristen M. Jenner, as the holder of an interest in Kylie Cosmetics. At the time of the sale, the document states that the trust would have obtained a stake in the company. Initially the Jenners told Forbes that the trust held the money Kylie Jenner earned before she turned 18 and that Kylie is the beneficiary. But the trust seems to have been created well after Kylie’s 18th birthday and the Jenners refused to offer any evidence to support their claims. Given the lack of clarity and previous lies, we prefer to be cautious and assume that the trust belongs to Kris Jenner. This means that Kylie Jenner owns about 44.1% of Kylie Cosmetics, instead of 49%.

“You have to remember that I’m in the entertainment industry,” says Jeffrey Ten. “Everything in entertainment has to be exaggerated to attract attention.”

Taking into account all this new information and taking into account the pandemic, Forbes she recalculated Kylie’s net worth and concluded that she is not a billionaire. A more realistic accounting of her personal fortune places her at just under $900 million, despite the headlines surrounding Coty’s deal that seems to confirm her status as a billionaire. More than a third of his wealth comes from the $340 million in after-tax cash he is estimated to have pocketed from the sale of most of his company. The rest consists of revised earnings based on the smaller size of its business and a more conservative estimate of its profitability, as well as the value of its remaining stake in Kylie Cosmetics, which is not only lower than what the Jenners have made us believe, but which is also worth less now than it was at the time of the announcement, given the economic effects of the coronavirus.

Coty’s share price has fallen by more than 60% since the deal was concluded, but top-performing competitors such as Ulta Beauty and Estée Lauder are also recording declines. Add to that the fact that Wall Street tends to think that Coty paid too much from the start and that there’s realistically no way to push Kylie’s net worth over a billion, despite her massive cashing in.

As usual, we asked the Jenners for a comment on our numbers. But urged to answer about the many discrepancies, the family, typically talkative, did something extremely strange: they stopped answering our questions.

Nota of 1 June 2020: After the publication of this article, representatives of Kylie and Kris Jenner sent a letter to Forbes to deny that Kylie lied or that Jenner’s tax returns sent to us contained false numbers. “The allegations that the Jenners, and/or their accountants, have falsified tax returns and lied about 2016 revenue over the past four years, are absolutely false,” the letter reads.