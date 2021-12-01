Doing laundry is one of the most frequent operations during the week. In fact, always showing up to others with clean and perfumed clothes is important to be able to make a good impression.

During the winter, however, things get complicated since the laundry often fails to dry properly.





This leads to our clothes stinking and having to be washed again resulting in a waste of electricity and water. For this there are some tricks that will allow us to dry the laundry quickly, avoiding the risk of having to wash it again. Another very annoying problem that is encountered when using the washing machine frequently is that of the laundry that comes out stained. Also in this case there could be underlying reasons related to errors or the washing machine.

However, the biggest problems are precisely those that arise from messes that are combined thinking of acting correctly.

More smelly laundry coming out of the washing machine than before is a real nuisance but can be solved quickly by stopping making mistakes.

For fragrant laundry that doesn’t smell after washing, these 2 infallible tips from grandma are enough

There are many people who, preparing to turn on the washing machine, combine fabric softener and detergent.

Looking at the washing machine, you realize that there are different containers, each with a different symbol. The functions are different and for this reason the subdivision of the trays must be respected.

The softener, in fact, is released only at the end of the wash, before the spin cycle, and has the task of making the laundry soft and very fragrant.

The detergent, on the other hand, plays a role of primary importance since it is essential for degreasing and removing dirt from clothes. The detergent is immediately released from the washing machine but if used incorrectly the softener will cancel the effect.

The result, therefore, will be laundry that is neither clean nor fragrant but, in the worst cases, even smelly.

Those who do not make this mistake like a more intense fragrance can add lavender essence before washing.

A few drops will be enough to give the laundry a lasting fragrance.

Do not use the additive

Another reason that could lead the laundry to stink irremediably despite washing is the failure to use the sanitizing additive.

The best additives to use are those that are commercially available in capsule or liquid form. The capsules can be inserted directly into the basket while the liquid inside the special tray.

The additive will be useful to make the laundry cleaner and deprive it of odors, which liquid detergent alone cannot do.

In some cases on detergents it is written that the additive is present inside, often this is not the case for this reason it is advisable to read the ingredients.

Many use natural additives such as baking soda or bleach. Bicarbonate has very low sanitizing capabilities and for this reason it would be preferable not to use it.

Ditto bleach which, in addition, risks damaging the laundry and, in general, the fabrics. Here, then, why these 2 infallible tips from grandma are enough for fragrant laundry that does not smell after the washing machine.