For Goldman Sachs Bitcoin is better than gold

Damien Courvalin, managing director of the energy research department of Goldman Sachs, argues that Bitcoin is better than gold as a store of value.

At least that’s what the prominent American business bank manager told Bloomberg:

“The value of cryptocurrency is its network, just like the value of oil is the fact that it is consumed. Gold, like diamonds and art, does not have this. It’s just a pure defensive asset that can outperform for a significant period of time “,

Goldman’s head of energy research then added in the interview while discussing the state of the metals market:

“Just as we argue that silver is the gold of the poor, gold is perhaps becoming the cryptocurrency of the poor”

The discussion focused specifically on how assets other than gold, such as cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin, are used by investors to protect themselves from inflation.

“Cryptocurrencies and gold do not have to cannibalize each other by force, but the replacement is an established fact in recent times”

Thus concluded the manager arguing that in China after the ban on cryptocurrencies imposed by the government there has been a large increase in the purchase of gold.

Bitcoin as a store of value

The statements of the manager of Goldman Sachs, a bank that has recently been looking at cryptocurrencies with renewed interest, concern a long-debated question and that is whether Bitcoin can actually replace gold as a store of value.

At a time when all over the world and especially in the USA, inflation is raising its head in a worrying way, the interest in value such as gold and Bitcoin is inevitably rising.

Both gold and Bitcoin prices are close to highs.

In October this year, another American investment bank like JP Morgan had said that institutional investors were also starting to look at Bitcoin with interest, precisely because they considered it a better hedge against inflation.

According to its “Markets Insider” report from the last week of October, it is said that the trend of large flows of money out of gold to move towards Bitcoin has re-emerged strongly in recent weeks.

According to the bank, more than $ 10 billion would have flowed out of ETFs into purchases of gold or related instruments since the beginning of the year, while more than $ 20 billion would have flowed into Bitcoin funds.

According to CoinShares, digital asset investment products saw $ 174 million in inflows in the first week of November, marking the 12th consecutive week of inflows. YTD inflows into digital assets would have stood at $ 8.9 billion so far compared to $ 6.7 billion in all of 2020.

Even the famous finance billionaire Ray Dalio, a few days ago, on CNBC had talked about bitcoin as a digital reserve like gold.