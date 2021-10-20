For Halloween Fortnite is preparing for an event full of great returns (including Ariana Grande)

Keepers as new enemies to face, Shooting of the Horde and Ariana Grande dressed as a cosmonaut: these are just some of the news coming with The Wrath of the Queen of the Cubes, the event that will take place in Fortnite on the occasion of Halloween. Appointment from October 19th to November 2nd for the Italian public.

Fortnite is preparing to celebrate Halloween with the new event: The wrath of the Queen of Cubes. With the arrival of the fearsome ruler, the cubes begin to migrate towards the center of the island, expanding the contamination and initiating convergence. New threats loom, as are the Keepers, elite warriors of the Queen of the Cubes. Epic Games he describes them as “tall, eerie and dark apparitions, with ghostly tentacles that drag you straight into the ViceVerse to confront you on their territory.” However, by surviving their onslaught, great riches can be gained. Among the new content coming with the Halloween event is the ViceVerso Scythe, a sinister weapon with a purple blade, the Witch Broom and the Pumpkin Rocket Launcher.

The wrath of the Queen of Cubes also brings with it the return of the Snapshot of the Horde, in which you have to fight alongside your teammates to accumulate score, get combos and eliminate all possible enemies. To win, however, you must survive in all areas of the map required, and then defeat the final boss. The development team announces that the Horde Snapshot MAT will be available from October 19 at 15:00 Italian time at November 2 at 14:00 Italian time. Also included will be the Dash of the Horde assignments, useful for unlocking special rewards, such as decorative backs, banners and sprays.

In the same days the points card will be distributed Fortnite: the nightmare, with objectives to complete to earn rewards. Among the tasks to be overcome, there is one in which he peeps out Ariana Grande, already protagonist in August of a tour inside the battle-royale. This time the pop star plays the role of the greatest monster hunter in the galaxy. The aim of the player is to help her in her hunt to succeed in the mission. In short, many welcome returns to Fortnite with the Halloween event, yet that’s not all about it: for more details on The Wrath of the Queen of the Cubes, you can consult the official game blog.