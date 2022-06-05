For health problems? Angela Aguilar concert suspended in Monterrey

The singer Ángela Aguilar had a concert scheduled for next Saturday June 25 which was cancelled. The event would be held at the Pabellón M Auditorium in Monterrey, Mexico, as part of his tour.

“You are informed that for reasons of force majeure unrelated to the Pabellón M Auditorium and the artistthe presentation of Ángela Aguilar that would take place on June 25 of the current year will be CANCELED, ”says the statement.

The Mexican is offering her ‘Ángela Aguilar Tour 2022’, however, this time she will not be able to meet one of the dates that she had established, as there are certain things that led her to cancel the show.

In addition, it was learned that they will not assign a new date to offer the show, and it is that in the statement that was shared on social networks they made known the rules that must be met in order to refund the money from the tickets that had been purchased. .

“The REFUND of the purchased tickets will be made from June 7 following the instructions of Ticketmaster and each of its points of sale”, they added in the letter.

🔶 COMMUNICATION 🔶 Important information about the cancellation of Angela Aguilar’s event. More information in the image. pic.twitter.com/5DZ7HRE6hW – M Pavilion Auditorium (@AuditorioPM) June 3, 2022

Nevertheless, the interpreter of ‘Your blood in my body’ has not spoken out about what happened, and it is that many are curious because it is a subject of “force majeure”. He has nothing published on his social networks about it.

The auditorium also stated that they regret that they cannot hold the event and therefore apologized to everyone who had already scheduled the aforementioned date.

“Our office and the PAVILÓN M AUDITORIUM team apologize for the inconvenience. We appreciate your understanding and support for the dissemination of this information”, they concluded.

This would not be the first event that she did not attend because it was last May 31 when it became known that the show they would perform in the Auditorium of the University Cultural Center (CCU) of the BUAP was also suspended.

There was no explanation for that either, although it could be some measures that Angela’s family would be taking after it became known that she was experiencing health problems.

