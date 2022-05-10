For healthcare, the time of the “micragna” will come again and without a plan B of reforms it will be the end

by Ivan Cavicchi

After the flood of funding during the pandemic, with the ongoing war and the specter of a new recession on the way, it is not difficult to hypothesize that for healthcare the game of Speranza’s upside funding is numbered and without a real reform to win. it will only be private healthcare

10 MAY –

I would like to introduce a concept, little used if not unknown at least by those who habitually write in this newspaper which is “con-significance”.

If different speeches made by different people have the same underlying meaning then they are co-signifiers. For this reason, con-significance is an important empirical criterion of truth.

Personally, from the beginning I expressed a negative political opinion on the PNRR (QS April 26, 2021), distancing myself from its many apologists and from their, at least for me, unbearable simplifications.

I stated that, in reality, with the PNRR we were dealing with a strongly regressive policy, that of a left that is no longer leftist because without ideas, which over time we would have paid dearly because after a pandemic to refuse a priori to reforming the system to limit itself, to invariant contradictions, to strengthening it, would certainly have led our system to a public crisis for unsustainability and therefore to give another fatal blow to art. 32.

The regressiveness of health care causes its de-qualification favoring its privatization. The private grows only if the public system is regressive.

Let’s go back to con-significance. Yesterday in this newspaper I read two interesting articles written respectively by Fabrizio Starace on the state of mental health and by Fabrizio Bianchi and Mauro Valiani on the problems of primary prevention.

Their “co-significance” despite being very different sectors in health is impressive.

The thing that immediately struck me is that these two important sectors, each on their own account, in recent years, in order to save themselves from economic ignominy, have both tried, in competition with the other sectors, to find protection through a spending constraint in an attempt to oblige the regions to assign them strictly 5% and 6% of the fund respectively.

Evidently things have gone wrong to the point that Fabrizio Starace in his article speaking of a “structural failure” of mental health strongly urges “the need for an extraordinary ordinary intervention”. In other words, perfectly in line with the logic of invariance of the PNRR in a given system, you have to give us more money.

For their part, both Bianchi and Valiani, while even calling for a paradigm change, in the end they basically say the same thing, complaining that the resources for strengthening the prevention departments have disappeared and that the allocation of 50,190,000 euros has been canceled. .

For the avoidance of doubt, I say that I’m not willing to spit on money either. I know well that with no money at the most you can get married with dried figs. Indeed, by mimicking the old Baumol, I know very well that health care is inevitably “as expensive as playing Mozart”.

But having said that and noting that with an invariant system, at this stage, everyone asks for money, therefore everyone asks for a growth in health care expenditure, which has already grown abnormally due to the pandemic, I ask a simple question both to Starace and to Bianchi and to Valliani: and if there is no money, what can you do? That is, in addition to the refinancing you ask for at least to save what can be saved, do you have a plan B or not?

If you don’t have it, get ready for the worst, that is, get ready to be seriously downsized by the absurd theorem of Hope, which you too have accepted without batting an eye, on the possibility of strengthening the invariant system by counting on the possibility of infinite refinancing.

Today, as analysts say, we are almost in recession and in my opinion the biggest political problem that health care has is called Hope, that is to say a leftist minister who, however, has no effective strategy on health that is up to the real challenges and who proposes a policy that is based solely and exclusively on the impossible possibility of refinancing what exists indefinitely.

Exactly what, in a meaningful way, Starace, Bianchi and Valliani ask. Refinance what’s there in an extraordinary way, not caring about the economy and without re-discussing the ordinary.

The defense of the ordinary reminds me of the honorable Grillo, that is a minister of health who spoke of change but lacked a reform strategy and in the end convinced that to solve health problems it was enough only to act on the lever of financing. That is, it was enough for mental health or for prevention, for example setting constraints on the allocation of resources.

The assumption of the strengthening of the infinite refinancing of the Speranza system is therefore wrong and completely implausible. It is simply a way to open the doors to the private sector.

At the time of the birth of the Draghi government I wrote in this newspaper (QS February 15, 2021) that Speranza should not be renamed because he was not the right minister either for Draghi or for health. Nobody said a word including my significant friends, including the many apologists of the PNRR, including the many guardians in the words of art. 32.

We will pay dearly for the myopia of this minister and of the left he represents, but not only his own, also that of those who think that with a pandemic, a war, an economic recession today it is possible to finance the ordinary in its various forms in a way extraordinary and without giving in exchange any change of any kind. That is, to invariant contradictions.

I take the liberty of suggesting to my significant friends that they begin to ask themselves the problem of a possible plan B.

Listen to me, soon the time of the micragna will come for health.

Ivan Cavicchi

May 10, 2022

© All rights reserved



Other articles in Studies and Analysis