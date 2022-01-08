For healthy, strong bones and a full vitamin K this would be the winter vegetable that is worth gold for health

It is a vegetable that belongs to the Brassicaceae family, with a dark green color and curled leaves, considered a real superfood we are talking about black cabbage.

Black cabbage and its properties

A mine of minerals and antioxidants in particular would seem rich in flavonides. Above all, kaempferol and isoramnetina would be able to positively affect heart health, and have numerous anti-inflammatory properties.

In fact, isoramnetina seems to be an excellent vasodilator. It would also seem rich in vitamins, in particular those of group B and folic acid, ideal for pregnant women.

It would also contain a good amount of vitamin A and vitamin C.

The high amounts of potassium, also thanks to a good presence of calcium and vitamin K, would seem an excellent ally of the bones, as well as essential for blood coagulation.

Very rich in fiber and water, it has a reduced calorie content in fact 100 grams of cabbage would bring only 35 kcal.

It has no particular contraindications, better to avoid it in case of gout and in case of kidney problems due to the high presence of purines and potassium.

How to consume it

Ideal to be consumed in soups, soups and smoothies. Tasty to eat braised in a pan, just put the cabbage leaves in this with a drizzle of oil and sliced ​​onion.

It is also possible to consume it boiled, however to avoid losing precious nutrients it is better to avoid long cooking that degrade vitamins and micronutrients. Excellent cooking takes just a few minutes.

It can also be eaten raw in salads combined with other raw vegetables.

Cabbage can be eaten tightly closed in a bag in the fridge for about a week.

When buying, it is important that the leaves are spotless. Avoid buying yellowed and wilted brown-leaved cabbage.

Nutrient-saving tricks

To improve the absorption of iron contained in cabbage leaves, just use lemon juice.

Also, a trick to avoid losing valuable vitamins is to store it immediately after boiling in a bowl of water and ice.

Plus for a fill of ingenious vitamin C this autumn dish for an unbeatable immune system.

Well, for healthy, strong bones and a full vitamin K this would be the winter vegetable that is worth gold for health.

Deepening

